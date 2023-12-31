en English
Transportation

Eurostar Services Halted Amid Severe Tunnel Flooding Under Thames

By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: December 31, 2023 at 2:53 pm EST
Eurostar Services Halted Amid Severe Tunnel Flooding Under Thames

On the eve of the New Year, travel chaos ensued as Eurostar, the high-speed railway service, canceled all trains departing from London due to flooding in two tunnels under the River Thames. This unforeseen disruption affected hundreds of passengers at London’s St. Pancras International station and Paris’s Gare du Nord. With at least 29 trains canceled, countless festive and New Year’s Eve plans were thrown into disarray, leaving passengers stranded and scrambling for alternative accommodations.

Unprecedented Flooding Derails Festive Travel

Engineers reported unprecedented water levels in the tunnel, a direct result of the severe weather conditions, including strong winds and heavy rain brought by Storm Gerrit. This storm has persistently battered the UK throughout the festive period and shows no signs of letting up, with forecasts predicting continued disruption. The flooding, which left over 30,000 passengers stranded, was attributed to a burst pipe feeding the tunnel’s fire safety system near Ebbsfleet International station in Kent.

Eurostar’s Response to the Crisis

Recognizing the importance of the festive season and the upcoming New Year for travelers, Eurostar responded to the crisis with an apology for the inconvenience and disruption. The company, which had also experienced disruptions before Christmas due to a strike by Eurotunnel staff, announced that all scheduled trains would run on Sunday, following the resolution of the flooding incident. However, Eurostar warned of potential delays and crowded stations as services resumed.

Impact on Passengers and Future Predictions

Passengers, many of whom had New Year’s Eve plans, expressed their disappointment and faced the challenge of finding alternative accommodations due to the cancellations. Some passengers managed to secure tickets for the next available train, while others found alternative travel methods to reach their destinations. The Met Office, however, predicted further stormy conditions for London and southern England, with gusts up to 50 miles per hour, indicating that the travel woes may not be over just yet. As the UK braces for more severe weather, it remains to be seen how services like Eurostar will navigate these challenges.

Transportation United Kingdom Weather
Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

