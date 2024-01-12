European Stock Markets Rally: Burberry Stumbles While UK Economy Shows Growth

European stock markets ended on a positive note on Friday as investors processed the latest economic data from the United Kingdom and anticipated a second U.S. inflation report for the week. The pan-European Stoxx 600 index rose by 0.8% with gains across all sectors, notably in construction, media, and retail sectors surging over 1%.

British Luxury Brand Takes a Hit

Burberry, a British luxury brand, experienced a significant drop, initially falling by 12% after issuing a profit warning due to a slowdown in demand. This dip in demand also affected other luxury brands such as Kering, LVMH, and Christian Dior. Burberry’s stock price, however, made a slight recovery, trading down by 7% later in the morning.

UK Economy Shows Signs of Growth

According to recent data, the UK economy showed signs of growth in November, with the gross domestic product (GDP) expanding by 0.3%, which was more robust than the 0.2% growth anticipated by economists. This follows a contraction of 0.3% in October. The services sector was the primary driver of this growth. Despite this positive monthly figure, the UK’s GDP contracted by 0.2% over the three months from September to November.

U.S. Inflation Report and Asian Market Trends

Following the release of the U.S. December inflation report indicating a monthly increase in consumer prices of 0.3% and a year-on-year rise of 3.4%, futures markets remained flat as investors awaited the second inflation report. This data slightly surpassed the Dow Jones economists’ predictions of a 0.2% monthly increase and a 3.2% annual rise. Asian markets experienced a decline as China’s annual exports fell for the first time in seven years. However, Japanese stocks continued their upward rally.

Tech Stocks and Interest Rate Cuts

Investors and analysts, including those from Goldman Sachs, remain optimistic about technology stocks, particularly in the Asian tech hardware industry. Goldman Sachs analysts pinpointed opportunities for 2024, emphasizing cyclical recovery, artificial intelligence, and the impact of geopolitical conditions on the semiconductor supply chain. Investors are also looking forward to potential rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve, which has indicated at least three cuts could occur this year, signaling an end to the aggressive interest rate hikes of the past years. Bank of America has screened global companies that might outperform as rates decrease, considering different scenarios of rate cuts by the Federal Reserve and the European Central Bank.