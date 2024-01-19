European Markets Experience Slight Decline, UK Retail Sales Drop

European markets experienced a slight downturn on Friday afternoon following an initially upbeat morning and a robust previous session. The Stoxx 600 index dipped by 0.12% by mid-afternoon in London, showcasing mixed sector trends. Travel stocks rose by 0.72%, while auto stocks fell by 0.7%. This shift in market dynamics came as the World Economic Forum in Davos wrapped up, with monetary policymakers hinting that market expectations for an early European Central Bank rate cut might be premature, fostering a more prudent investor stance.

The UK Retail Sales Take a Hit

In the UK, retail sales for December plunged by 3.2%, marking a significant drop. This is the most substantial monthly fall since January 2021, signaling the advent of a possible mild recession. The British pound also fell against the euro and dollar in response to this alarming retail decline, amplifying the likelihood of an early rate cut by the Bank of England.

US Government Shutdown Averted, Asian Markets Boosted by Tech

Over in the US, Congress passed a bill to avert a government shutdown, securing funding through March. This move significantly affected global market sentiments. In Asia, stock markets were uplifted, particularly by the technology sector. Notably, TSMC's positive annual forecast, driven by AI-related demand, served as a significant boost.

European Market Openings: A Silver Lining?

Despite the declines, European market openings for the upcoming session are estimated to be higher across major indices. In corporate movements, Teleperformance shares rose by 7.7%. Watches of Switzerland shares recovered marginally by 3.3% following a previous plunge. However, Maersk shares slumped by 3.7% amidst Red Sea volatility and the announcement of a new operating partnership with Hapag-Lloyd.