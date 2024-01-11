European Markets Anticipate Rebound; Investors Eye U.S. Inflation Data

European markets are set for a surge as investors anticipate the latest U.S. inflation data. The Stoxx 600 index experienced a rise of 0.7% in early deals, witnessing positive movements across all sectors. The mining and auto sectors led the charge with a 1.3% increase, while retail stocks followed closely with a 1.1% rise. However, British retailer Marks & Spencer saw a 5% drop despite strong Christmas sales growth, attributed to short-term challenges.

Contrasting Retail Performance

Tesco, on the other hand, experienced a 1.3% increase following an upgraded profit forecast. This comes after a volatile trading day where sectors alternated between gains and losses. The U.S. consumer price index report is keenly anticipated, with projections that prices rose by 3.2% year over year in December.

Anticipated U.S. Inflation Data

Investors are closely examining the report for indications of the Federal Reserve’s interest rate policy. Current predictions suggest a 64% chance of rate cuts according to the CME Group’s FedWatch tool. U.S. stock futures linked to the S&P 500 showed modest gains as Wall Street awaits the inflation data and the commencement of the fourth-quarter earnings season.

Asian Markets Moving Higher

In Asia, markets were led by Japan’s Nikkei 225, moving higher amidst market optimism. Discussions are underway on whether investors should stick with Tesla or shift towards its emerging Chinese rival BYD, which has recently outperformed Tesla in EV production and sales. The travel sector is also projected to have a strong year, with demand data indicating growth in both leisure and corporate travel. Analysts from Alliance Bernstein are optimistic about the sector, particularly highlighting opportunities in hotels and online travel agencies.

European markets are expected to open on a positive note, with the UK’s FTSE 100, Germany’s DAX, France’s CAC, and Italy’s FTSE MIB all predicted to start higher. Spain is set to release industrial output data for November, adding to the financial information that could sway market movements.