Education

Eton College Delays Term Start Due to Unprecedented Sewer Overload

author
By: Aqsa Younas Rana
Published: January 11, 2024 at 1:19 pm EST
One of Britain’s most prestigious boarding schools, Eton College, has had to delay the commencement of its new term due to a calamitous sewer overload. The unforeseen circumstance, caused by substantial flooding from the Thames River, forced the institution to adapt abruptly, shifting to online classes as a temporary measure.

Impact of Storm Henk

The flooding, a resultant aftermath of Storm Henk, led to nearly 100 flood warnings across England and inundated at least 2,000 properties. The deluge directly impacted Eton College, causing the sewers to overflow and toilets to back up, rendering the school inhabitable for its students. With Thames Water working diligently to rectify the situation, the school was left with no choice but to transition to remote learning temporarily.

Eton College: An Institution of Renown

Established in 1440, Eton College boasts a rich and illustrious history, having educated many of Britain’s elite. The school’s alumni list reads like a who’s who of British society: from the country’s first Prime Minister, Robert Walpole, to more recent heads of government such as Boris Johnson and David Cameron. Its corridors have echoed with the footsteps of royalty, including Prince William and Prince Harry. It has also nurtured the talents of famous personalities across various fields, such as poet Percy Bysshe Shelley, novelists Henry Fielding and George Orwell, actors Tom Hiddleston and Hugh Laurie, and economist John Maynard Keynes.

A Shared Mundane Experience

Interestingly, despite their varied achievements, all these distinguished individuals share a common and rather mundane experience – the use of the school’s toilets. An aspect of school life typically overlooked, it is now at the center of the problem delaying the start of the new term. As engineers tackle the issue, it is hoped that this shared experience will soon be a thing of the past.

While the school, in collaboration with Thames Water, is working tirelessly to resolve the sewer issue, it serves as a sobering reminder of the broader implications of climate change. Experts predict an increase in the frequency and intensity of rainfall in the UK, a grim reminder that even institutions as esteemed as Eton College are not immune to the effects of our changing climate.

Education History United Kingdom
author

Aqsa Younas Rana

Aqsa Younas stands as a beacon in international journalism, renowned for her compelling narratives and dedication to highlighting the stories of those affected by pressing global matters. With a fervent drive for environmental advocacy, Aqsa adeptly leverages her prominent voice to inspire transformation. She not only raises consciousness but also galvanizes collective action to address the universal challenges we collectively face.

