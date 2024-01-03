ETIAS: A New Requirement for UK Travelers to Europe from 2025

In a significant development, the European Travel Information and Authorisation System (ETIAS) will become mandatory for UK travelers visiting 30 European countries from 2025. The implementation date, initially intended for an earlier launch, has been rescheduled to 2025 due to technical difficulties related to the Entry/Exit System (EES).

Understanding the New Travel Requirements

The ETIAS, an electronic permit costing approximately €7, will be free for individuals over 70 and those 18 or under. It will be valid for three years or until the passport expires, whichever is sooner. The listed countries for which the ETIAS will be a requirement include Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Italy, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland.

Implications of the Entry/Exit System (EES)

The EES, set to commence in Autumn 2024, will replace manual passport stamping with electronic registration. It will necessitate first-time visitors to submit fingerprints and a facial image, streamlining border processing on subsequent visits. The EES will need to be operational before the ETIAS can begin.

Impact on UK Travelers

ETIAS will significantly influence how UK travelers visit Europe. The provision to apply online for an ETIAS from Spring 2025 will require travelers to plan their travels with more forethought. While the EHIC/GHIC remains valid until expiry, travelers are advised to have travel insurance to cover emergency healthcare costs. Additionally, roaming charges may apply when using mobile devices in the EU, Switzerland, or Iceland.