Essex Train Services Disrupted by Storm Henk

Essex, the eastern English county, is grappling with significant disruptions to its train services in the aftermath of Storm Henk. The impact has been severe, with numerous Stansted Express trains either cancelled or delayed. A fallen tree damaged overhead wires, leading to the cancellation of the 7.10am train from Liverpool Street to Stansted Airport and causing delays on other services.

Greater Anglia Reports Severe Delays

Local train operator, Greater Anglia, reported severe delays on multiple lines. This includes the Cambridge North to Ely, Ipswich to Norwich, Elsenham to Cambridge, and the Norwich to London line. Passengers are advised to check their journeys on journeycheck.com/greateranglia to remain updated on the situation.

Amber Weather Warning Issued

The Met Office, the UK’s national weather service, issued an amber weather warning for Essex. Furthermore, over 300 flood warnings were in place across England and Wales. As of Wednesday morning, 10,000 homes were without power due to the storm. The UK rail network experienced flooding and power cuts, with Greater Anglia issuing “do not travel” warnings for routes in Norwich, Colchester, Peterborough, and Cambridge.

Power Outages and Disruptions Persist

South Western Railway, another significant operator, anticipated disruptions throughout the day. The Energy Networks Association, the industry body for UK energy networks, reported that the storm left 10,000 customers without power. The strongest gales were recorded at the Needles Old Battery on the Isle of Wight, with wind speeds reaching 94mph. Exeter Airport and the Isle of Portland experienced gusts of 81mph and 71mph, respectively.

In conclusion, Essex and its surrounding areas are struggling to recuperate from the aftereffects of Storm Henk, experiencing severe disruptions in train services and power supply. As the region braces for the storm’s potential ongoing impact, the focus now shifts to safety measures and service restoration efforts.