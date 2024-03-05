Essex Embraces Future with Dunton Hills Garden Village: Homes, Jobs, and Sustainability

Essex County Council and Brentwood Borough Council have taken a significant step towards meeting local housing and employment needs by approving the Dunton Hills Garden Village project. Spearheaded by Commercial Estates Group (CEG), this ambitious development is poised to deliver 3,700 homes, extensive community and sports facilities, four schools, and 55,000 sq metres dedicated to business use, promising a surge in local job opportunities.

Advertisment

Building a Sustainable Future

The Dunton Hills Garden Village isn't just about addressing the immediate demand for housing and employment; it's a vision for a sustainable future. With approximately a third of the housing designated as affordable, the project aims to cater to a wide array of community needs. This initiative aligns with Essex County Council's commitment to Local Plan led growth and the creation of Garden Communities that adhere to the highest design and sustainability standards. The collaboration between Essex County Council, Brentwood Borough Council, and CEG ensures that Dunton Hills will not only meet current demands but also set a precedent for future developments.

Quality and Sustainability at the Core

Advertisment

Central to the Dunton Hills Garden Village project is the commitment to the Garden City Principles, emphasizing quality design, materials, and a focus on sustainable and active travel options. Essex County Council’s role in this venture is crucial, as it will oversee the negotiation period to ensure the development provides the necessary infrastructure to support its ambitious goals. Councillor Lee Scott, Cabinet Member for Planning a Growing Economy, highlighted the council's high standards for Garden Communities and its enthusiasm for the benefits Dunton Hills will bring to Essex.

The Path Forward

As the project moves into its next phase, the details of infrastructure and design will be paramount. The emphasis on collaborative efforts to create sustainable, inclusive housing developments sets a high bar for future projects. Dunton Hills Garden Village represents a significant investment in not just the physical infrastructure of Essex but also in its community and environmental well-being. The project’s success will depend on continuous cooperation among the county council, borough council, and CEG, ensuring that the vision for Dunton Hills becomes a reality that could serve as a model for similar developments elsewhere.

This ambitious project is more than just a new housing development; it's a step towards a more sustainable and inclusive future for Essex. Dunton Hills Garden Village stands as a testament to what can be achieved when community needs, sustainability, and quality design are placed at the heart of development. As Essex looks to the future, Dunton Hills may well become a benchmark for responsible and community-focused urban planning.