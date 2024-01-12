en English
Social Issues

Essex County Council Paid Social Media Star £500,000 for Pandemic Engagement Role

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:20 am EST
Essex County Council Paid Social Media Star £500,000 for Pandemic Engagement Role

In an unprecedented move, Essex County Council allocated nearly £500,000 over three years to social media personality Simon Harris for his pivotal role in managing community engagement during the COVID-19 pandemic. Harris, renowned for his humorous videos and the satirical ‘Southend News Network’, was contracted to operate a Facebook page with the primary purpose of combatting misinformation.

Essential Role in Disseminating Accurate Information

The council recognized Harris’s work as fundamental in reaching a wide audience and disseminating accurate information pertaining to the coronavirus, vaccines, and lockdown measures. As part of the Essex Coronavirus Action campaign, Harris’s efforts reached an impressive three to five million people monthly at its peak.

A Rundown of Financial Documents

Financial documents disclosed a series of payments amounting to £493,000 made to Harris between June 2020 and April 2023. Individual payments varied, ranging from £500 to £100,000. Despite the substantial sum, exceeding the annual earnings of the Prime Minister, the council staunchly defended this expenditure, deeming it crucial in a time of crisis.

Effective Use of Public Funds

The council affirmed its policies ensuring the appropriate usage of taxpayer money. Harris’s contributions extended beyond merely managing social media; he actively supported similar initiatives throughout Essex. The Public Health Intervention Studies Centre independently reviewed and lauded the effectiveness of the council’s strategy. Amid financial scrutiny, Harris has since deactivated his social media accounts.

author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

