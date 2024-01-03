en English
Energy

Essar Oil UK Extends $500 Million Facility with Sanction-Dodging Litasco

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:25 pm EST
Essar Oil UK Extends $500 Million Facility with Sanction-Dodging Litasco

In a move that underscores the complexities of international sanctions, Essar Oil UK, one of the largest oil refineries in the United Kingdom, has secured an extension on a $500 million payment facility with Litasco. The oil trading division of Lukoil, Litasco is founded and part-owned by Russian oligarch Vagit Alekperov.

Sanctions and the Grey Areas

Despite Alekperov being under UK sanctions since April 2022, Lukoil and Litasco have managed to dodge the restrictions. The UK and EU have not imposed sanctions on Lukoil or Litasco, thanks to a High Court decision that allows them to continue their operations unimpeded. This line of credit, set to expire in May 2023, has now been extended until June 2024. It enables Essar to purchase fuel and defer payment, with $320 million slated to be repaid within the next year.

Alekperov: The Man Behind Lukoil

Alekperov, who commands an 8.5% share in Lukoil, is not just another investor. He has close ties to Russian President Vladimir Putin and has been publicly associated with him on multiple occasions. After the sanctions were levied, Alekperov stepped down from his directorial role but continues to wield considerable influence as a significant shareholder.

Sanctions and Their Enforcement: A Sisyphean Task?

With an estimated personal wealth of $20 billion, Alekperov’s involvement in Lukoil and his association with Putin spotlight the intricacies and loopholes in the sanctions regime. Enforcing asset seizures and economic penalties on individuals affiliated with Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has proven to be a daunting task for Western governments. The situation with Essar, Lukoil, and Alekperov serves as a stark reminder of the challenges that these governments face in their attempts to hold transgressors accountable.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

