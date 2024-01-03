Essar Oil UK Chooses Topsoe’s Snox Technology for Carbon Capture Facility

In a landmark step towards decarbonization, Essar Oil UK has chosen Topsoe’s Snox technology for its $458 million carbon capture facility at the Stanlow refinery, located in North West England. This technology is renowned for its ability to remove nitrogen oxides, sulfur dioxide, carbon monoxide, and dust from flue gases produced during the oil production process. The move is part of Essar Oil UK’s ambitious decarbonization strategy, which entails a $1.2 billion investment to transform into the world’s first low carbon refinery.

Essar Oil’s Decarbonization Strategy

Essar Oil UK’s commitment to decarbonization is reflected in its strategy, which aims to reduce the refinery’s CO2 emissions by 95% by 2030 through energy efficiency, carbon capture, and fuel switching. The carbon capture facility is integral to this strategy, with the potential to eliminate around one million tonnes of CO2 per year. This captured CO2 will then be stored in depleted gas fields under the sea in Liverpool Bay.

Hydrogen Fuel Switching: A Step Towards Sustainability

Essar Oil UK’s strategy also includes a hydrogen fuel switching project. The refinery is set to approve the construction of a hydrogen production plant, storage, and distribution facility. This project forms part of the broader HyNet North West Project, which aims to produce, transport, and store low carbon hydrogen across the region. The plant is expected to capture approximately 97% of produced CO2 for storage, contributing to a significant reduction in the refinery’s emissions.

Topsoe’s Snox Technology: A Sustainable Solution

Topsoe’s Snox technology operates without consuming water or limestone and does not produce waste or ocean discharge, making it a sustainable choice for flue gas treatment. The adoption of this technology marks a significant development for Topsoe in the UK and exemplifies the potential for decarbonization within the fossil industry. Essar Oil UK’s decision symbolizes its steadfast commitment to becoming a world leader in carbon capture and storage.