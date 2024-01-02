en English
Escalating Flood Situation in North Yorkshire: 11 Warnings Issued

By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 2, 2024 at 10:11 am EST
Escalating Flood Situation in North Yorkshire: 11 Warnings Issued

North Yorkshire currently finds itself amidst an escalating flood situation, with no less than 11 flood warnings in place, as predicted by the Met Office’s yellow weather warning for heavy rain. The River Derwent at Malton has reached a worrying level of around 4 meters, expected to hold steady at this level for the next 48 hours. Though not yet touching the historical peak of 5.23 meters recorded in January 2021, the authorities are on high alert, ready to close the County Bridge if the levels rise to 4.2 meters.

Rising Groundwater Levels and Precautionary Measures

Alongside the river levels, groundwater levels are also on the rise, currently marking 21.64 meters above ordnance datum (mAOD). A total of 11 pumps are operational across Old Malton, Malton, and Norton, the configurations of which are being modified as per the changing conditions.

To ensure smooth traffic flow in these challenging circumstances, measures such as a one-way system on Church Street and parking restrictions on St Nicholas Street have been put into effect.

Expected Impact and Safety Advisories

Flooding is anticipated near the River Derwent, particularly around Buttercrambe Mill, and other areas adjacent to the River Seven and its tributaries, threatening low-lying land and properties. In response to this, the Environment Agency has issued advisories for the public to steer clear of floodwaters and plan their routes to bypass low-lying roads near rivers.

The River Ouse in York is not untouched by this crisis, with water levels reaching 3.85 meters above the normal, the highest expected level being 4.01 meters. The Met Office’s forecast indicates a mixed bag of weather conditions, with heavy showers primarily in the west and temperatures hovering near average, turning colder by Saturday.

England and Wales: Widespread Weather Warnings

The Met Office has also issued yellow weather warnings for rain and wind for large parts of England and Wales. With heavy rainfall predicted for parts of the UK and dozens of flood warnings in place, the Environment Agency, Natural Resource Wales, and the Scottish Environment Protection Agency are on high alert.

These weather conditions are expected to last until Tuesday at 9pm, with 15 to 30mm rain likely to fall fairly widely, and a few places seeing 35 to 50mm. Strong winds are also expected, with gusts of 60mph in coastal areas or 40 to 50mph elsewhere.

United Kingdom Weather
Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

