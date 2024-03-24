Ernie the Owl Bows Out After 30 Years of High-Flying Performances at Warwick Castle

After an illustrious three decades of captivating audiences at Warwick Castle, Ernie, the beloved African Verreaux’s eagle owl, is set to retire. Having taken to the skies twice daily, Ernie has become a fixture in The Falconer’s Quest show, earning him a special place in the hearts of visitors. His retirement marks the end of an era for Warwick Castle's falconry displays, as he prepares for a quieter life in the Yorkshire Dales with Hawk Experience.

Winged Wonder: Ernie's Remarkable Career

Ernie's journey at Warwick Castle began 30 years ago when he first dazzled guests with his majestic flights. Over the years, he has become synonymous with The Falconer’s Quest, Warwick Castle’s premier bird show. His performances were not just entertaining but educational, showcasing the incredible hunting skills and flight capabilities of the African Verreaux’s eagle owl. His twice-daily flights were a testament to his endurance and the dedication of the falconry team at Warwick Castle.

From Castle to Countryside: A Well-Deserved Retirement

The decision to retire Ernie was made with his best interests at heart, reflecting a commitment to animal welfare. Transitioning to the serene landscapes of the Yorkshire Dales with Hawk Experience, Ernie will enjoy a well-deserved rest. This move not only ensures Ernie’s comfort and happiness but also allows him to live out his days in a natural and peaceful environment, a fitting retreat for such an esteemed performer.

Legacy of a Feathered Performer

Ernie's retirement is symbolic of the changing times at Warwick Castle but also highlights the significant impact he has made on wildlife education and conservation awareness through his performances. As he takes his final bow, Ernie leaves behind a legacy that will be remembered by those who had the pleasure of witnessing his flights. The castle’s falconry displays will continue, but Ernie’s unique presence will be dearly missed by staff and visitors alike.

As Ernie embarks on this new chapter, his story encourages a reflection on the bond between humans and wildlife, and the joy that such relationships can bring to both. It serves as a reminder of the beauty and grace of nature, encapsulated in the flight of an owl, and the importance of preserving these experiences for future generations. Ernie may be retiring, but his legacy at Warwick Castle will soar for years to come.