Erewash Council Unveils Plan to Turn Former Golf Course into Nature Reserve

By: Dil Bar Irshad
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:10 pm EST
Erewash Council Unveils Plan to Turn Former Golf Course into Nature Reserve

The Erewash Borough Council is poised to greenlight a plan to invest over £500,000 in resurrecting the former Pewit municipal golf course in Ilkeston, Derbyshire as a nature reserve. This proposal forms a part of the council’s ‘New Year masterplan,’ aiming to create a haven for wildlife without leaning on council tax funds.

Financing the Sanctuary

Half of the earmarked investment is expected to flow from the government’s Shared Prosperity Fund, while the remaining funds are to be sourced via contributions from businesses engaged in the redevelopment of the old Stanton ironworks. This unique funding strategy assures that the project doesn’t burden taxpayers, even as it breathes new life into an underused local asset.

The Community’s Voice

The golf course, which shut its doors back in 2022 due to dwindling use and financial losses, has witnessed a wave of public support for its metamorphosis into a nature reserve. An overwhelming 90% of survey respondents stood in favor of the transformation, highlighting the community’s strong connection with the local environment and their readiness to prioritize its conservation.

Making Room for Nature and Homes

The council’s plan cleverly balances environmental preservation with the need for housing. It includes provisions to sell off seven acres of the land for housing development, thereby meeting housing targets and safeguarding green belt land from construction. This initiative exemplifies the council’s commitment to harmonizing urban development with nature conservation.

A New Chapter for Pewit

In collaboration with Derbyshire Wildlife Trust, the council is envisioning a diverse ecosystem for the reserve, complete with a variety of habitats, a pond, and pathways connecting to the Nutbrook Trail. The former golf course pavilion could undergo a makeover to emerge as a coffee shop and educational center. The proposed name for the nature reserve—Pewit Coronation Meadows Local Nature Reserve—echoes the public’s inclination to keep the Pewit legacy alive while honoring the King’s environmental advocacy.

United Kingdom Wildlife
Dil Bar Irshad

Dil Bar Irshad, esteemed affiliate of the All India Media Association, has carved a niche in global journalism. As an international correspondent for BNN, Dil Bar has showcased versatility across various news segments, notably shining in eco-journalism. His zeal for crafting compelling narratives and delivering deep insights cements his pivotal role within the BNN ensemble. With unparalleled dedication and a distinctive viewpoint, he enriches the global discourse, deepening the audience's grasp on pressing events.

