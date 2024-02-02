Epilepsy Care in Wales: A 'Postcode Lottery' Amid Regional Disparities

The uneven distribution of neurology services in Wales continues to pose significant challenges in epilepsy care, resulting in a 'postcode lottery' for patients. Epilepsy Action Cymru has once again raised the alarm, pushing for urgent action more than six months after a motion to improve staffing and reduce waiting times was passed in the Senedd.

'Epilepsy Service Co-ordinator' Task Force

The organization is advocating for the appointment of more Epilepsy Specialist Nurses (ESNs) across the nation and has initiated a new counselling service to provide support for individuals and families grappling with epilepsy. In an effort to standardize epilepsy care, Epilepsy Action Cymru is also calling for the formation of an 'Epilepsy Service Co-ordinator' task force to aid in implementing best practices.

Long Waiting Times and Regional Disparities

Patients are currently having to endure lengthy waiting periods to consult with neurologists, with some on the waiting list for over a year. Research by Epilepsy Action Cymru has underscored the stark regional disparities in services. In some areas like Powys or Cwm Taf, there is an absence of dedicated neurology services. The incidence of epilepsy in Wales is higher than the rest of the UK, yet the number of ESNs is insufficient.

Low Awareness of Epilepsy Management Pathway

Less than one in five people with epilepsy in Wales are aware of the Wales Seizure and Epilepsy Management Pathway. This gap in knowledge is compounded by the fact that many patients are not receiving referrals to specialist services or patient information following appointments. Health Minister Eluned Morgan has pointed to the pathway and the National Epilepsy Dashboard as significant strides in enhancing services.

However, the urgency for improvements cannot be overstated. Luke Fletcher MS, the Senedd member who tabled the motion for improved epilepsy care, emphasized the dire need for action considering the high rates of epilepsy and the inadequate resources and services in Wales.