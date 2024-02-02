Epilepsy Action Cymru Demands Urgent Improvements in Wales's Epilepsy Services

In a compelling display of advocacy, Epilepsy Action Cymru, a leading epilepsy organization in Wales, has raised a clarion call for urgent improvement in epilepsy services. The organization's demands come in the wake of persistent inconsistencies and a 'woefully short' nationwide staffing level. They are vigorously advocating for the appointment of more Epilepsy Specialist Nurses (ESNs), the establishment of a new counselling service, and enhanced support for the approximately 30,000 individuals grappling with epilepsy in Wales.

'A Motion Passed, Yet Disparities Persist'

The Welsh Government finds itself under increased pressure to expedite efforts in reducing waiting times and improving staffing levels. This follows a motion passed in the Senedd, the main legislative body in Wales. Despite this legislative milestone, Epilepsy Action Cymru notes that glaring service discrepancies, regional disparities, and a palpable lack of investment in epilepsy resources persist.

Research Highlighting the Crisis

The organization's research illuminates the pressing need for more ESNs and a widespread implementation of an 'Epilepsy Service Co-ordinator' task force, envisioned as a conduit of best-practice models. Epilepsy Action Cymru has also taken a proactive stance in launching a free counselling service. This resource is primed to offer vital support to adults in Wales living with the emotional and physical toll of epilepsy.

Calls for Urgent Action

The calls for addressing the gaping chasms in access to services and the long waiting times have never been more urgent. The organization's demands underscore the need for the Welsh Department for Health to step up its efforts and actively back these initiatives. The overarching goal remains clear: to address the urgent needs of people with epilepsy in Wales and ensure they receive the timely care they deserve.