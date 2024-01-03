en English
Business

EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with ‘Launchpad’ Event in Bury

By: Rafia Tasleem
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:12 am EST
EnterprisingYou to Ignite Entrepreneurial Spirit with 'Launchpad' Event in Bury

The start-up scene in Bury is about to experience a significant boost with a free event hosted by EnterprisingYou, a business support service. The event, named “Launchpad into EnterprisingYou”, will take place at The Fusilier Museum on Friday, January 12, from 9.30 am to 12 pm.

Nurturing the Entrepreneurial Spirit

The gathering aims to help individuals interested in starting their own businesses to take the leap. The Launchpad series is designed to ignite the enthusiasm of first-time entrepreneurs by offering a platform for networking, sharing experiences, and discovering opportunities for collaboration. The event will be an opportune moment for attendees to receive expert guidance from the advisors of GM Business Growth Hub.

Learning from Success Stories

Apart from networking opportunities, the event will also feature a successful local entrepreneur from Bury who has managed to transform their passion into a profitable venture. Their journey and insights will serve as an inspiration to aspiring business owners and provide them with practical advice to navigate the often challenging path of entrepreneurship.

Supporting Business Growth in Bury

Yvonne Sampson, the head of enterprise at GM Business Growth Hub, has voiced her support for the event. Highlighting Bury’s ideal mix of urban and rural settings, she sees it as a conducive environment for new businesses. This initiative is a part of a fully-funded program aimed at fostering business growth and entrepreneurship in the region. A similar event in Rochdale witnessed a high turnout, and based on its success, plans are underway to extend these events across Greater Manchester.

For those eager to embark on their entrepreneurial journey, further details and registration for the event can be found on Eventbrite. This event serves as a springboard for those with ambition and drive to start successful businesses, connecting them with the right resources and opportunities.

Rafia Tasleem

Rafia Tasleem stands as an exemplary figure in media and communications, with a profound dedication to unraveling stories that resonate. An esteemed alumna of Aligarh Muslim University, she boasts a Master's in Mass Communication and Media Studies, providing her with a rich tapestry of journalistic insights. Rafia's adeptness in fostering effective communication and cultivating robust relationships distinguishes her in the industry. Her unyielding commitment to weaving impactful narratives and fortifying bonds with peers and informants positions her as an irreplaceable pillar within our newsroom.

