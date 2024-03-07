Enslaved Marks 'Heimdal' Anniversary with Deluxe Album and Jo Quail Collaboration

One year following the avant-garde triumph of their album Heimdal, Norwegian metal band Enslaved is celebrating its anniversary in a grand style.

Announcing the release of Heimdal (Deluxe), this edition not only revisits the cosmic journey but also introduces fans to a mesmerizing alternative version of 'Congelia', featuring the renowned cellist Jo Quail. This collaboration culminates in a special performance set to captivate London, a city with deep ties to Enslaved's extensive touring history.

Deluxe Edition & A New Sonic Experience

Enslaved's Heimdal has been a significant milestone in the band's discography, blending elements of black metal with progressive and avant-garde influences. To commemorate its first anniversary, the band has launched the deluxe digital version of the album.

This edition is enriched with alternative tracks, including a standout alternative version of 'Congelia' that features the extraordinary talents of Jo Quail. Her cello adds a new depth and dimension to the track, showcased alongside a new lyric video by Kolibri Media, further enhancing the sonic experience for fans and newcomers alike.

London Show & Anticipated Collaboration

Highlighting the celebration, Enslaved is preparing for an unforgettable show in London, where guitarist Ivar Bjørnson and cellist Jo Quail will share the stage for a live rendition of 'Congelia'. Bjørnson's excitement is palpable as he reflects on London's significance to Enslaved's journey, from their early days to the supportive community they've found.

The upcoming performance is not just a concert but a reunion and celebration of an extended family. Jo Quail's addition promises to elevate the experience, merging the raw energy of Enslaved with her own unique musical storytelling.

Looking Ahead: Enslaved's Continuing Voyage

As Enslaved embarks on their UK and European tour, accompanied by Svalbard and Wayfarer, fans are eagerly anticipating the live experiences that await. The deluxe album and the collaboration with Jo Quail not only mark an important milestone but also signal the band's ongoing evolution and willingness to explore new territories.

The anticipation for the London show is a testament to the deep connection between Enslaved and their fans, a relationship built on years of musical innovation and shared experiences. With the Heimdal anniversary celebrations, Enslaved continues to chart a course through unexplored musical landscapes, inviting listeners to join them on this remarkable journey.