Energy

English Councils Failing to Enforce Energy Efficiency Standards, Leaving Renters in Fuel Poverty

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 2, 2024 at 9:55 am EST
A recent study carried out by the Association of Decentralised Energy’s ACE Research unveils a concerning reality: nearly a quarter of English local councils are falling short in enforcing the Minimum Energy Efficiency Standards (MEES) in private rental properties. The report, which surveyed approximately 60 local authorities, found that a mere 39% are actively working to enforce these crucial regulations. This slack in enforcement has created a void in guaranteeing that homes meet the requisite energy efficiency standards.

Millions Living in Fuel Poverty

Another alarming statistic the report highlighted is the staggering number of private renters living in fuel poverty. An estimated 1,192,000 individuals are currently in situations where they are unable to afford adequate heating in their homes. This presents a pressing argument for the need for increased funding and enhanced training for council officers to handle energy-related issues in rental properties effectively.

The Need for Collaborative Efforts

The report emphasized the urgency of collaborative efforts and additional resources for the sake of providing energy-efficient and comfortable living conditions for all tenants. It’s not just about enforcing regulations but also about ensuring that people can live in homes that are both affordable and energy-efficient.

Challenges Encountered by Local Authorities

Steph Hacker, a Senior Researcher at ACE Research, identified significant hurdles that local councils are facing. Among them are insufficient resources and lenient penalties, which have slowed progress in some regions. These challenges necessitate a strategic approach to enforcement that encompasses not only stricter penalties but also more resources dedicated to training and enforcement.

Energy
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

