English Channel Sees Longest Pause in Migrant Crossings in Four Years

The United Kingdom has marked the longest break in migrant crossings of the English Channel in nearly four years. For 25 days, starting from December 16, 2023, to mid-January 2024, no crossings have been reported. This span presents a stark contrast to the previous year, when 44 migrants had already crossed by this time.

Impact of Weather Conditions and Government Measures

The cessation in crossings is largely attributed to the hazardous conditions of the Channel, heightened by storms Gerrit and Henk, and the biting cold of winter. However, the government insists that the decline in numbers is not solely weather-induced. They highlight a decrease to 29,437 arrivals in 2023 from a record peak of 45,755 in 2022. Yet, the Home Office's forecasts warn that the numbers could surge to 35,000 in 2024 unless the disputed Rwanda asylum removals commence.

Controversy Surrounding the Rwanda Policy

The Rwanda policy, proposing to send irregular migrants to claim asylum in Rwanda rather than the UK, is currently in legal limbo after being deemed unlawful by the Supreme Court. Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is striving to introduce new legislation to address the court's concerns but faces staunch opposition. Some Conservative members propose amendments to circumvent international law and limit migrants' legal defenses against removal to Rwanda.

Independent Inquiry into the Fatal Migrant Crossing Incident

An independent inquiry into a tragic migrant crossing incident in 2021, where at least 27 people lost their lives after an inflatable boat capsized, is also underway. Led by Sir Ross Cranston, the inquiry aims to provide clarity to the victims' families and recommend ways to prevent similar tragedies. The report by the Marine Accident Investigation Branch found the capsized boat ill-suited and ill-equipped for the crossing, and the UK's search and rescue response was hampered by the lack of dedicated aerial surveillance.

Proposed Alternatives and Future Plans

Despite the ongoing legal challenges and political disagreements, the government's long-awaited report proposes a cap on refugee numbers by 2025 and a focus on alternative routes for those with skills. It also plans to pilot an Emergency Resettlement Mechanism and expand the number of refugees resettled via Community Sponsorship. Moreover, it aims to explore pathways for refugees with skills and expertise beneficial to the UK.

As the country grapples with the complexities of migration, the UK's response to Channel crossings remains a contentious issue, with the future of the Rwanda policy and other proposed measures hanging in the balance.