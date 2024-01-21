Noise Pollution from Heathrow Airport Is a Pain Point for Residents of Englefield Green

In the quaint village of Englefield Green, Surrey, England, the echoes of history are being drowned out by the relentless hum of air traffic from nearby Heathrow Airport. Known as the site of England's last fatal duel in 1852, this village is now fighting a modern battle, not against individuals, but against the incessant noise pollution caused by increasing air traffic.

The Fight Against the Third Runway

The villagers had tasted victory when their opposition to the construction of a third runway at Heathrow Airport was successful. Their concerns were primarily rooted in the anticipated increase in noise pollution. Despite this win, the peace they sought remains elusive.

Increased Air Traffic: A Growing Concern

Since the mid-1990s, the volume of air traffic to and from Heathrow has nearly doubled. This rise in traffic has led to low-flying planes passing over the village every few minutes, particularly during the peak hours. The once serene skies of Englefield Green are now filled with the constant drone of planes, shattering the tranquillity of this historic village.

A Village United: Monthly Meetings for Action

As the noise levels continue to rise, so does the discontent among the villagers. Residents gather monthly to voice their concerns and discuss potential solutions to their predicament. The battle that Englefield Green is facing only serves to highlight the larger issue at hand – the tension between infrastructure development and the preservation of quality of life for those living under major flight paths.

In the clash between progress and peace, the villagers of Englefield Green continue their struggle, serving as a poignant reminder of the human cost of development.