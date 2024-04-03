England's Small Tortoiseshell Butterfly Hits Record Low, UKBMS Reports Diverse 2023 Trends

Recent findings by the UK Butterfly Monitoring Scheme (UKBMS) have highlighted a significant decline in the population of small tortoiseshell butterflies in England, marking its lowest level since records began. Alongside this alarming trend, the data also revealed mixed fortunes for other butterfly species across the UK in 2023, with some experiencing remarkable increases in their populations.

Unprecedented Decline and Varied Successes

The UKBMS, which relies on the contributions of volunteers and environmental organizations, has been instrumental in tracking the health of butterfly populations across 3,316 sites. The small tortoiseshell butterfly, commonly seen in English gardens, has faced its most challenging year to date in England. In contrast, Northern Ireland reported its second-best year for this species. The report also noted significant declines in species such as the Cryptic Wood White and the Grizzled Skipper, attributing poor performances to factors including the aftermath of the 2022 drought.

Climate Change and Conservation Efforts

Conversely, the warming climate has had a positive impact on the Red Admiral butterflies, a migratory species now increasingly wintering in Britain, leading to their highest ever recorded count last year. Successful conservation efforts have also led to a record high in the population of the Large Blue butterfly, reintroduced to the UK after its extinction in the 1970s. These developments underscore the complex relationship between climate change, human activity, and butterfly populations.

Indicator of Environmental Health

Dr. Marc Botham from the UK Centre for Ecology & Hydrology emphasized the role of butterflies as indicator species for the health of the environment. The mixed results from the 2023 monitoring underscore the importance of continued observation and conservation efforts. Protecting these species and their habitats is crucial for maintaining the health of the UK's countryside and natural ecosystems.