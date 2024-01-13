England's School Crisis: The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'

England is currently grappling with a concerning issue - an estimated 90,000 to 135,000 children have not returned to school for the current term. This alarming data is based on a one-day snapshot of school attendance from September 2021, offering a glimpse into the broader uncertainty that surrounds school absenteeism rates.

The Impact of the Pandemic on Education

The global pandemic has wreaked havoc on the education sector, with COVID-induced school closures in 2020 leading to a significant loss of school days. The majority of pupils in England at both primary and secondary levels missed approximately 40 days of school on site. This situation is not unique to England. The Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) reveals that around 1.5 billion students in 188 countries and economies experienced school closures for varying lengths of time.

A Possible Solution: Extending the School Day

In light of these disruptions, the UK government has discussed extending the school day as part of its post-COVID school recovery plan. The proposed pilot plan could see school hours extended from 8 am to 6 pm, with the aim of remedying learning losses and addressing mental health concerns, the latter of which have risen sharply due to lengthy lockdown periods. International evidence suggests that a longer school day may be beneficial in certain instances. For instance, the United Nations-led Accelerated Education Working Group proposes multiple strategies for tackling pandemic-induced learning losses, one of which includes extending teaching time.

The Risk of a 'Lost Generation'

Nonetheless, these efforts must be made urgently. Steve Chalke, the founder of Oasis, England's largest academy trust, has warned of the risk of a 'lost generation' if the educational and mental health challenges are not addressed promptly. Additional measures under consideration include introducing Saturday morning classes. However, such measures would necessitate additional compensation for teachers and the recruitment of new tutors. With GCSE exams looming, schools are under immense pressure to not only catch up but also to get ahead.

Yet, amidst these educational concerns, the physical health of students cannot be overlooked. Recent estimates suggest that 1 in 20 secondary school students contracted the coronavirus in the previous week, adding another layer of complexity to the already challenging situation.