United Kingdom

England’s Right to Rent Scheme Gets a New Code of Practice; Los Angeles Lifts Rent Freeze

author
By: Ebenezer Mensah
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:08 am EST
England’s Right to Rent Scheme Gets a New Code of Practice; Los Angeles Lifts Rent Freeze

England’s Right to Rent scheme is preparing for a significant update as a new draft Code of Practice is set to take effect on January 22, 2024. This development comes in conjunction with the implementation of the Immigration Act 2014 (Residential Accommodation) (Maximum Penalty) Order 2023.

Right to Rent Scheme and its Implications

The Right to Rent scheme, rooted in the Immigration Act 2014, imposes a requirement on landlords and their letting agents to verify potential tenants’ lawful immigration status before leasing private residential property. This scheme is an attempt to prevent individuals without the appropriate immigration status from gaining unauthorized access to the private rented sector.

Introduction of the Sixth Edition of the Code of Practice

The sixth edition of the Code of Practice will govern how landlords and agents execute these checks. It will apply to any breaches that occur on or after the effective date and extend to all right to rent checks conducted from that day forward. The introduction of this revised code is a reflection of the ongoing legal obligations landlords must adhere to, reinforcing the Right to Rent scheme’s central intent.

Los Angeles Rent Control Developments

In related news, the Los Angeles city council has voted to allow landlords to increase rents in the city’s rent-controlled apartments by up to 6%. The increase is structured as a 4% rise beginning on February 1, with an additional 2% hike permitted for landlords who cover their tenants’ gas and electricity costs. This decision marks the end of nearly four years of a rent freeze.

Landlords have argued that the rental properties need to be a viable business, citing financial hardships due to rising utility and maintenance costs. The ongoing ban on rent hikes, on the other hand, has been a lifeline for many tenants, helping them balance their household budgets during a period of inflation surge. The proposal is now set to move to the city attorney’s office for drafting and will return to the council for another vote before it is finalized.

United Kingdom
author

Ebenezer Mensah

Ebenezer Mensah is a distinguished correspondent with a fervor for journalism that sparks transformation. With an adeptness for penning meticulously researched historical narratives, he offers BNN's international viewership a unique blend of profound insights. Ebenezer seamlessly bridges the gap between history and its resonance in today's world, fostering an informed and active readership. His unparalleled journalistic acumen and steadfast commitment position him as a pivotal asset to BNN's endeavor to present news that truly matters.

