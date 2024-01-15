en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Education

England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 15, 2024 at 5:38 am EST
England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge

In 2023, the educational landscape in England was hit by a startling statistic: a sharp rise in the number of children absent from school. The figure stood at an alarming 140,000 children categorised as severely absent, a staggering increase of 134% since the pre-pandemic era. This surge in absenteeism has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting the government and other prominent figures to respond with interventions and proposals aimed at reversing this worrying trend.

Government’s Response: Increased Funding and Support

In response to the crisis, the government announced the establishment of additional attendance hubs and allocated funding for attendance mentor pilots. These measures are seen as initial steps towards addressing the issue, with the aim of re-engaging students and encouraging consistent school attendance. The government’s approach, however, has not been without criticism. Some argue that the initiatives do not go far enough, while others question their effectiveness.

Labour’s Proposal: A Register for Home Education

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has proposed its own solution: the creation of a register for children receiving home education. This move is designed to better monitor absenteeism and ensure that all children are receiving a suitable education. Critics suggest, however, that while this might address some issues, it fails to tackle the root causes of absenteeism.

An Influential Voice: Vic Goddard’s Frustration

Vic Goddard, an influential figure in the educational field and the head teacher at Passmores Academy, has voiced his frustration. Goddard, who rose to prominence following the documentary series ‘Educating Essex’, criticised the funding cuts and redundancies that schools have faced. He argued that a change in approach is needed to provide adequate support for disadvantaged and special needs students, who are often the most affected by these cuts.

A New Initiative: The Centre for Young Lives

Anne Longfield, former children’s commissioner for England, has launched the Centre for Young Lives. The centre advocates for a ‘children first’ government and proposes a 10-year plan to tackle disparities and improve youth services. In collaboration with the N8 Research Partnership and northern Russell Group universities, the Centre for Young Lives aims to produce research and advocate for policy change. The goal is to create a fairer future for children by addressing the increasing challenges they face in today’s England.

The initiative underscores the urgent need for significant and sustained investment in children’s services and education. It aims to combat the escalating challenges faced by young people in England, beginning with the alarming rise in school absenteeism.

0
Education United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Education

See more
52 seconds ago
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
Business Insider, the prominent news organization, stands firm on its allegations of plagiarism against Neri Oxman, a former professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and wife of billionaire Bill Ackman. CEO Barbara Peng has defended the integrity of the investigation and its findings, emphasizing the rigorous journalistic standards followed during the process. The
Business Insider Defends allegations Against Neri Oxman, Promotes FT Subscriptions
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
1 min ago
From Tragedy to Triumph: William Lai's Rise to Taiwan's Presidency
Cornell University to Launch Center for Racial Justice Amid DEI Controversies
2 mins ago
Cornell University to Launch Center for Racial Justice Amid DEI Controversies
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
55 seconds ago
Navigating the Labyrinth: The Complex Role of a University President
Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program
1 min ago
Hungary Steps Up Support for Ukraine with Scholarship Program
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
1 min ago
Ashleigh Barty Champions Sports and Education Initiative for Australian Youth
Latest Headlines
World News
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
9 seconds
Lancashire Councillor Criticizes Pothole Reporting App for Inaccurate Repair Status
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
19 seconds
ENDOMIX: EU-Funded Project to Investigate Health Effects of Everyday Chemicals
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
29 seconds
Triumph Debuts TF 250-X Motocross Bike: A Blend of Power and Elegance
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
36 seconds
Anthony Carrigan on His Transition from Villain to Superhero in Superman: Legacy
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
39 seconds
Sania Mirza Shoaib Malik Divorce Rumors: Instagram Changes Fuel Speculation
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
51 seconds
Wisconsin Representative Derrick Van Orden Praises Trump: Receives Backlash
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
52 seconds
Mouse Study Sheds New Light on Immune System's Role in COVID-19
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
54 seconds
Samoa Grapples with Social, Economic, and Healthcare Challenges
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
58 seconds
Worldwide Protests Erupt Amidst Israel-Palestine Conflict: A Global Cry for Peace
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
27 mins
A 100-day War: Israel and Hamas' Conflict Shakes the World
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
2 hours
Taiwan Withdraws Embassy as Nauru Switches Allegiance to China
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
2 hours
COVID-19 Pandemic Ends: A Victory for Global Health, Science, and Cooperation
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
2 hours
Mongolia Sets Guinness Record at Ice and Snow Festival, Boosts Winter Tourism
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
3 hours
Ronnie O'Sullivan Clinches Historic Masters Win, Becomes Tournament's Oldest Winner
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
5 hours
Adaptable AI Governance: A Keynote from Davos 2024
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
7 hours
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
7 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
8 hours
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app