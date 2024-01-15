England Battles Rising School Absenteeism: New Measures and Voices Emerge

In 2023, the educational landscape in England was hit by a startling statistic: a sharp rise in the number of children absent from school. The figure stood at an alarming 140,000 children categorised as severely absent, a staggering increase of 134% since the pre-pandemic era. This surge in absenteeism has sent shockwaves through the nation, prompting the government and other prominent figures to respond with interventions and proposals aimed at reversing this worrying trend.

Government’s Response: Increased Funding and Support

In response to the crisis, the government announced the establishment of additional attendance hubs and allocated funding for attendance mentor pilots. These measures are seen as initial steps towards addressing the issue, with the aim of re-engaging students and encouraging consistent school attendance. The government’s approach, however, has not been without criticism. Some argue that the initiatives do not go far enough, while others question their effectiveness.

Labour’s Proposal: A Register for Home Education

Meanwhile, the Labour Party has proposed its own solution: the creation of a register for children receiving home education. This move is designed to better monitor absenteeism and ensure that all children are receiving a suitable education. Critics suggest, however, that while this might address some issues, it fails to tackle the root causes of absenteeism.

An Influential Voice: Vic Goddard’s Frustration

Vic Goddard, an influential figure in the educational field and the head teacher at Passmores Academy, has voiced his frustration. Goddard, who rose to prominence following the documentary series ‘Educating Essex’, criticised the funding cuts and redundancies that schools have faced. He argued that a change in approach is needed to provide adequate support for disadvantaged and special needs students, who are often the most affected by these cuts.

A New Initiative: The Centre for Young Lives

Anne Longfield, former children’s commissioner for England, has launched the Centre for Young Lives. The centre advocates for a ‘children first’ government and proposes a 10-year plan to tackle disparities and improve youth services. In collaboration with the N8 Research Partnership and northern Russell Group universities, the Centre for Young Lives aims to produce research and advocate for policy change. The goal is to create a fairer future for children by addressing the increasing challenges they face in today’s England.

The initiative underscores the urgent need for significant and sustained investment in children’s services and education. It aims to combat the escalating challenges faced by young people in England, beginning with the alarming rise in school absenteeism.