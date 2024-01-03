en English
Law

England and Wales Expand Legal Framework to Include Psychological Abuse in Relationships

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 4:22 am EST
England and Wales Expand Legal Framework to Include Psychological Abuse in Relationships

England and Wales have made a historic stride in addressing domestic abuse, amending their legal framework to include various forms of psychological abuse within relationships. Recognizing that domestic abuse is not confined to physical violence, coercive control is now classified as an offence. This legislation captures an array of abusive behaviours that were not previously illegal, shedding light on the multifaceted nature of domestic abuse that includes emotional and psychological dimensions.

Revenge Porn and Financial Control

The distribution of intimate images without consent, otherwise known as ‘revenge porn’, now falls under the umbrella of illegality. This law respects the privacy of individuals and dissuades the misuse of personal and intimate content. In addition, the legislation protects individuals from being denied access to money within a relationship, even if their partner is the higher earner. This provision aims to prevent financial manipulation, a common tactic employed in abusive relationships.

Insulting Behaviour and Restrictive Control

Persistent name-calling, mocking, and other forms of insulting behaviour have also been outlawed, acknowledging that such conduct can cause lasting emotional harm. Monitoring or blocking of communication and restricting movement or contact with friends and family are now recognized as offences, reinforcing the right to personal freedom and social interaction. Intimidation through threatening behaviour or the destruction of property is also considered an offence under the new law, highlighting the detrimental effects of fear and intimidation in a relationship.

Online Surveillance and Unfounded Accusations

The repeated threats to reveal private information, alongside the use of online communication tools or spyware to monitor a partner, are now prosecutable offenses. This update reflects the evolving digital landscape and the potential for technology to be weaponized in relationships. Extreme jealousy and baseless accusations of infidelity are also categorized under the coercive control offence, acknowledging the psychological toll of constant suspicion and mistrust.

Imposition of Strict Rules

Furthermore, the imposition of strict rules by a partner and control over aspects of one’s life, such as dress and appearance, can now be grounds for prosecution. This change underscores the right to personal autonomy and the importance of respect and equality within a relationship. These legislative modifications in England and Wales signal a fundamental shift in the understanding and handling of domestic abuse, highlighting the necessity to recognize and address its various manifestations.

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

