Geordie Shore House Faces Demolition, Marking the End of an Era

As the clock ticks towards an inevitable end, the iconic house from the reality TV show Geordie Shore is set to face the wrecking ball. Nestled in Wallsend, near Newcastle, the house has been a cornerstone of British television for the past decade, hosting stars like Charlotte Crosby, Gaz Beadle, and Vicky Pattison. It first opened its doors to the show in 2012, and now, in a twist of fate, the current owners, Harris Strategic Land Ltd, have received a green light for its demolition.

From Filming Set to Demolition Site

The change was not abrupt. The last stream of cameras and lights invaded the house in July 2022, for the show’s twenty-third series. Since then, Laurel House, as it is called, and its adjacent building, Northumbria House, housing production offices and green-screen studios, have been abandoned. Any trace of the house’s television glory days has been meticulously stripped away, leaving behind an edifice awaiting its end.

Geordie Shore Continues Amidst Change

Despite the impending demolition of an iconic symbol, Geordie Shore continues to roll its reels. A new series is in the offing, armed with a significant format change. The show now focuses on the cast’s daily lives and group trips abroad, drawing parallels with other reality shows such as The Only Way Is Essex and Made in Chelsea. The upcoming series has bid farewell to the familiar house, opting instead for the allure of a luxury villa in Cyprus for filming.

Demolition: A Stepping Stone to Redevelopment

The demolition is not an isolated event but rather a part of a grand plan. The former industrial estate, which has served as a backdrop for numerous shows, is slated for redevelopment. Up to seven buildings, including one used for exterior shots of ITV’s police drama Vera, will be demolished. The process is expected to span up to 12 weeks, signalling a seismic shift in the landscape that has long been a part of British television history.