en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Job

Employment Opportunities Surge in Derby Amid Nationwide Hiring Slump

author
By: Sakchi Khandelwal
Published: January 15, 2024 at 11:12 pm EST
Employment Opportunities Surge in Derby Amid Nationwide Hiring Slump

Derby, a city typically known for its bustling industries and rich history, is currently experiencing an unexpected upswing in employment opportunities. This surge serves as a beacon of hope for individuals seeking a career change or re-entry into the workforce, amidst a nationwide slump in hiring.

A Spectrum of Opportunities

The job market in Derby is abuzz with openings from local businesses and national companies alike, offering a kaleidoscope of roles across various sectors. Whether one is a fresh graduate stepping into the professional world, a seasoned professional seeking a change, or an individual rekindling their career, the current job landscape in Derby holds a promise for all.

Prominent Employers and Roles

Birds Bakery, Hello Fresh, and the University Hospitals of Derby and Burton are among the prominent employers with multiple roles to fill. The Derby City Council is seeking to employ individuals in key managerial positions such as a Business Engagement Manager and an Engineering Group Manager. The University of Derby is also on a hiring spree, with openings for an Enquiries and Call Centre Officer and a Security Team Member. Retail giant, Aldi, is seeking staff for roles like Store Cleaner and Store Assistant, and Derbion, the city’s shopping centre, is looking for Environmental Services Assistants and Security Officers.

Boosting Health Sector Employment

The health sector is also recruiting, with University Hospitals of Derby and Burton scouting for Clerical Officers and Laboratory Assistants. This wave of recruitment resonates with the city’s commitment to healthcare. Among other major employers, DHL is offering positions such as Crewing Officer and Local Information Security Coordinator.

Job Platforms and Volunteering Opportunities

To assist job seekers navigate this surge, a variety of online resources and job platforms such as Monster, Totaljobs, and Glassdoor are being recommended as places to find more vacancies. Alongside paid employment, organizations like Padley and Derby County Community Trust offer work experience and volunteering opportunities. These can serve as stepping stones to build confidence, gain practical experience, and potentially lead to paid positions, thereby invigorating the job market.

0
Job United Kingdom
author

Sakchi Khandelwal

Sakchi Khandelwal is a distinguished international correspondent for BNN, known for her unwavering commitment to effecting meaningful societal change through journalism. She brings to the table more than five years of multifaceted experience in print and digital spaces, shedding light on global issues with utmost rigor and versatility. Leveraging her wide range of interests and profound expertise, Sakchi delves into multiple topics, consistently delivering engaging and insightful narratives to her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Job

See more
4 hours ago
Retired and Raring to Go: Job Opportunities for Seniors
The golden years aren’t just for leisure anymore, as an increasing number of retired seniors are cashing in on their experience, wisdom, and passion for working with children. In doing so, they are finding not only additional income but also engaging work experiences that keep them mentally and emotionally active. Elementary School Librarian One of
Retired and Raring to Go: Job Opportunities for Seniors
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
1 day ago
Navigating Layoffs during the Holiday Season: Expert Advice
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
1 day ago
Political Rifts Emerge as PTI-N Reneges on Agreement with PTI
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts
15 hours ago
How to Financially Prepare Before Quitting Your Job: Advice from Experts
Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight
15 hours ago
Navigating Financial Uncertainty: Preparing to Quit a Job Without Another in Sight
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
23 hours ago
HR Worker Sydnie Marlella's TikTok Video Sparks Debate on Job Hunting Etiquette
Latest Headlines
World News
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study
20 seconds
Pre-Pregnancy Obesity Linked to Lower IQ in Male Children: Study
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
29 seconds
Trump's Private Meeting with Iowa Pastors: A Strategic Play for Evangelical Support
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
1 min
Bersatu Leader Critiques Media Coverage of Opposition MPs' Policy Debates
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
1 min
WWE RAW to Witness Epic Tag Team Showdown Between The Judgment Day and DIY
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
1 min
UFC Fighter Khamzat Chimaev Trolls Dricus Du Plessis Amid Title Controversy
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
1 min
Australia Day Sparks National Debate and Division, Jacinta Allan Acknowledges
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
1 min
Yarra Centre to Boost Community Sports with Free Basketball Sessions
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
2 mins
Auckland Ratepayers Brace for Cumulative 48% Hike Over Next Decade
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
2 mins
PISE-P Unveils Strategic Plan to Promote Peace in South East Nigeria
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
16 mins
King Charles III's Private Discussions with Prince William, Excluding Prince Harry, on the Night of Queen Elizabeth II's Death
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: 'Rebuilding Trust' Amid Global Challenges
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
1 hour
World Economic Forum 2024: A Call for Global Collaboration
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
1 hour
A Week of Opportunities: IPOs, Politics, and Tech Advancements
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
3 hours
Pope Francis Announces Long-Awaited Return to Argentina in 2024
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
3 hours
WEF Spotlights Cyber Inequity: A Call for Global Action
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
3 hours
Mary Donaldson: The First Australian-Born Queen
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
4 hours
Harbin Remembers: A Solemn Tribute to Victims of Unit 731
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses
4 hours
The Hidden Costs of Homeownership: Millennials Face Unexpected Maintenance Expenses

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app