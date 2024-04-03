Emmerdale Shocker: Matthew Wolfenden Exits After 17 Years, Leaving Fans Stunned

Emmerdale's beloved character, David Metcalfe, portrayed by Matthew Wolfenden for an impressive 17 years, has made his final exit from the village, sparking a wave of shock amongst the show's avid followers. The storyline unfolded with David discovering an affair between his stepson, Jacob Gallagher, and his ex-fiancée, Victoria Sugden, leading to his unexpected departure. Despite earlier promises to return, recent episodes have confirmed that David will not be coming back, marking the end of an era for both the character and the actor.

Unraveling the Departure

The revelation of David Metcalfe's permanent exit was delivered through a poignant scene between Jacob Gallagher and his grandfather, Eric Pollard, with the latter disclosing that David has chosen to stay away for good. The news deeply affects Jacob, who harbors guilt and hopes for reconciliation, only to face further heartache from his mother, Leyla Harding, who blames him for David's departure. The finality of