Emma Watson Clarifies ‘Self-Partnered’ Remarks in British Vogue Interview

Emma Watson, renowned actress and feminist advocate, recently engaged in a candid conversation with British Vogue, revisiting past remarks about her stance on being ‘self-parted.’ The term, which Watson introduced back in 2019, has sparked global discussions and introspections about the dynamics of singlehood, self-sufficiency, and personal contentment.

A Retrospect on Past Declarations

In 2019, amid swirling speculations about her relationship with businessman Leo Robinton, Watson declared herself as ‘self-partnered.’ The term, an innovative spin on singlehood, was a bold proclamation against the traditional narrative that associates contentment with couplehood. However, the ‘Harry Potter’ star has now provided further clarity on her use of the phrase during her recent conversation with British Vogue.

Clarifying the Concept of Being ‘Self-Partnered’

Watson revealed that her use of the term ‘self-partnered’ was not necessarily a celebration of singlehood. Instead, it was an acknowledgment of her journey of self-care and personal growth. As she approached her thirties, she took pride in her ability to care for herself better, a milestone that she felt needed its recognition.

The Role of Connection and Community

Alongside her discussion of self-partnership, the 33-year-old actress emphasized the importance of connection and community, particularly in the wake of the Covid pandemic. Watson’s reflections underscore the evolving discourse on self-sufficiency and relationships in contemporary society, challenging traditional notions of success and fulfillment.