en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
United Kingdom

Emergency Evacuation at Northwich Quay Marina Amid Flood Warning

author
By: Bijay Laxmi
Published: January 3, 2024 at 5:16 am EST
Emergency Evacuation at Northwich Quay Marina Amid Flood Warning

Northwich Quay Marina, off London Road, found itself in the grip of a flood warning, leading to the evacuation of residents from their narrow boats. The looming threat of a flood at the marina prompted Cheshire West and Chester Council to activate the town’s emergency flood plan. The council moved swiftly, deploying phase two of the marina’s flood defenses and implementing road closures, including on London Road near Waitrose. The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, with crews from Northwich and Lymm stations, responded promptly, aiding residents during the evacuation in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

Preparations and Precautions

United Utilities, the council, and Environment Agency moved into action, setting up pumps prepared for overpumping if conditions worsened. This followed a flood alert issued for the River Weaver catchment area on Tuesday night that extended into Wednesday morning. While the majority of flood warnings in the North West had peaked, water levels at Northwich and Acton Bridge were forecasted to escalate until 11 am and then expected to drop around 8-9 pm.

Other Affected Areas

Several regions in the UK, including Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Shropshire, grappled with severe flooding due to heavy rain. Warwickshire’s Rescue Ranch animal sanctuary made efforts to move its goats to drier ground, while roads in the area experienced widespread flooding. In Herefordshire, a village was battling severe and long-lasting flooding, disrupting residents’ access to basic necessities. Multiple road closures have been reported in Shropshire due to flooding, with the Shropshire fire and rescue service rescuing several people trapped by floodwaters.

A Word of Gratitude

The council expressed its gratitude to the Environment Agency officers for their overnight efforts in securing the town center. The event underlined the significant role of timely alerts and coordinated efforts in mitigating risks and managing disaster situations. Citizens are advised to heed flood warnings, avoid low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses, and refrain from attempting to walk or drive through flood water.

0
United Kingdom Weather
author

Bijay Laxmi

Bijay Laxmi Chakraborty is a distinguished international correspondent with a notable record of reporting on US, UK, and worldwide events. Driven by an unwavering commitment to truth and enlightening her audience, Bijay offers nuanced and unbiased journalism. Her distinct viewpoint on global matters ensures that her coverage not only captivates but also educates her audience.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Kendal Safety Incident: Fallen Stonework Triggers Emergency Response and Temporary Closures

By Justice Nwafor

The Jonathan Ross Show Returns to ITV: A Significant Moment in British Television

By BNN Correspondents

January Transfer Window Sparks Activity across the English Football League

By Salman Khan

Local Trainers and Jockeys Shine at Recent Race Event

By Salman Khan

UK 2024 New Year Honours List: Pioneers in Chemical Sciences Acknowled ...
@Science & Technology · 4 mins
UK 2024 New Year Honours List: Pioneers in Chemical Sciences Acknowled ...
heart comment 0
Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress

By Momen Zellmi

Amanda Holden Returns to Work in Style with Pretty Lavish Dress
High Court Ruling Paves Way for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in England

By Hadeel Hashem

High Court Ruling Paves Way for Enforcement of Foreign Judgments in England
The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challenges

By Salman Khan

The Evolution of the Video Gaming Industry: Opportunities and Challenges
GBPUSD Currency Pair Indicates Potential Downward Shift: An Analysis

By BNN Correspondents

GBPUSD Currency Pair Indicates Potential Downward Shift: An Analysis
Latest Headlines
World News
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
9 seconds
San Jose Sharks' Captain Logan Couture Eyes Return to Boost Team Performance
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
18 seconds
Artest Foresees Wembanyama Surpassing Chamberlain's Record
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
1 min
Black California Doctor Challenges Racism Narrative in Health Issues
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
2 mins
Holly Robinson's Advice on Post-Coital Behavior: A Key to Sustained Intimacy
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
2 mins
Mari King Crowned Times-Union's All-First Coast Player of the Year
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
2 mins
Glenmark Debuts in India's Injectable Anti-Diabetic Market with Lirafit
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
2 mins
Biden Reinvigorates Re-election Campaign, Highlighting Democracy and Racial Justice
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
2 mins
Belief BioMed Begins Registrational Clinical Trial for Hemophilia A Gene Therapy
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
2 mins
Cyberbullying in Politics: Female Candidates Targeted in 2023 P.E.I. Election
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
1 hour
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
2 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
2 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
3 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
6 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
8 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
8 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
8 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
9 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app