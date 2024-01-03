Emergency Evacuation at Northwich Quay Marina Amid Flood Warning

Northwich Quay Marina, off London Road, found itself in the grip of a flood warning, leading to the evacuation of residents from their narrow boats. The looming threat of a flood at the marina prompted Cheshire West and Chester Council to activate the town’s emergency flood plan. The council moved swiftly, deploying phase two of the marina’s flood defenses and implementing road closures, including on London Road near Waitrose. The Cheshire Fire and Rescue Service, with crews from Northwich and Lymm stations, responded promptly, aiding residents during the evacuation in the early hours of Wednesday, January 3.

Preparations and Precautions

United Utilities, the council, and Environment Agency moved into action, setting up pumps prepared for overpumping if conditions worsened. This followed a flood alert issued for the River Weaver catchment area on Tuesday night that extended into Wednesday morning. While the majority of flood warnings in the North West had peaked, water levels at Northwich and Acton Bridge were forecasted to escalate until 11 am and then expected to drop around 8-9 pm.

Other Affected Areas

Several regions in the UK, including Warwickshire, Herefordshire, Worcestershire, and Shropshire, grappled with severe flooding due to heavy rain. Warwickshire’s Rescue Ranch animal sanctuary made efforts to move its goats to drier ground, while roads in the area experienced widespread flooding. In Herefordshire, a village was battling severe and long-lasting flooding, disrupting residents’ access to basic necessities. Multiple road closures have been reported in Shropshire due to flooding, with the Shropshire fire and rescue service rescuing several people trapped by floodwaters.

A Word of Gratitude

The council expressed its gratitude to the Environment Agency officers for their overnight efforts in securing the town center. The event underlined the significant role of timely alerts and coordinated efforts in mitigating risks and managing disaster situations. Citizens are advised to heed flood warnings, avoid low lying footpaths and bridges near local watercourses, and refrain from attempting to walk or drive through flood water.