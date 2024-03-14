Embrace Your Garden's Slimy Friends: RHS Urges a New Pact with Slugs and Snails

In an innovative move towards sustainable gardening, the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS) and the Wildlife Trusts have launched a campaign aimed at reshaping gardeners' perspectives on slugs and snails. Dubbed 'Making Friends with Molluscs', this initiative seeks to illuminate the crucial role these often-maligned creatures play within our garden ecosystems. Highlighted on Sky News Breakfast by RHS entomologist Hayley Jones, the campaign provides practical advice for cohabitating peacefully with these gastropods, focusing on environmentally-friendly strategies.

Understanding Molluscs' Role in Ecosystems

Slugs and snails, traditionally seen as pests, actually contribute significantly to garden health by breaking down decaying plant matter and enriching the soil. Of the 150 species present in the UK, only a handful are problematic for gardeners. The 'Making Friends with Molluscs' campaign emphasizes the importance of these creatures in supporting a diverse range of wildlife, including birds and hedgehogs, by serving as a vital food source. By adopting a more mollusc-friendly approach, gardeners can enhance their garden's biodiversity and ecological balance.

Practical Tips for Peaceful Coexistence

The campaign offers five key strategies for gardeners to live harmoniously alongside slugs and snails. These include creating specific habitats to deter them from vegetable beds, selecting plant varieties less appealing to these gastropods, implementing physical barriers, handpicking them off plants, and encouraging natural predators. These methods aim to reduce the need for chemical interventions, promoting a healthier garden environment for all its inhabitants.

Long-term Benefits for Gardens and Wildlife

By shifting the narrative around slugs and snails from pests to partners, the RHS and the Wildlife Trusts hope to foster more sustainable gardening practices across the UK. This approach not only benefits the immediate garden environment but also supports broader biodiversity and ecosystem health. Gardeners are encouraged to view these creatures as integral components of their gardens' ecosystems, deserving of respect and consideration.

The campaign 'Making Friends with Molluscs' marks a significant step towards more ecologically conscious gardening. By embracing slugs and snails as allies, gardeners can contribute to a richer, more diverse, and sustainable garden ecosystem, paving the way for a greener future.