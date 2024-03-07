Ellesmere Shop Owner Fined for Underage Alcohol Sale in Regulatory Crackdown

Thavaraja Thevakapilan, the owner of Premier shop on Scotland Street in Ellesmere, faces hefty fines and costs totaling £1,924 for selling alcohol to a minor. This incident came to light following a test purchase operation conducted by trading standards officers and West Mercia Police in June of the previous year, spotlighting the ongoing issue of underage sales of restricted products.

Sting Operation Uncovers Regulatory Breach

In an effort to clamp down on the illegal sale of age-restricted products to minors, a coordinated sting operation was executed. A 15-year-old volunteer managed to purchase a 700ml bottle of WKD Blue from Thevakapilan's store without any age verification checks. This breach led to a legal battle culminating in Telford Magistrates Court on Monday, March 4, where Mr. Thevakapilan was fined £660, in addition to being ordered to pay court costs of £1,000 and a victims surcharge of £264.

Community and Authority Response

The successful prosecution has been met with approval from community leaders and regulatory bodies. Councillor Chris Schofield, Cabinet member for planning and regulatory services, expressed satisfaction with the outcome, emphasizing its role as a deterrent against negligence in selling age-restricted products. The case has also been used to encourage the public to report any suspicious activities, ensuring community involvement in tackling underage sales. Schofield highlighted the continuation of test purchasing exercises as a measure to prevent future occurrences and warned of the severe consequences for businesses that fail to comply with legal requirements.

Implications for Local Businesses

This incident serves as a stark reminder to all businesses of the importance of adhering to age verification practices when selling restricted products. The consequences of failing to do so not only include substantial financial penalties but also the potential for more severe repercussions such as licence reviews. Such reviews can lead to the revocation or suspension of a licence, or the imposition of additional conditions, significantly affecting the business's operation and reputation.

The proactive stance taken by local authorities in employing test purchases and pursuing legal action demonstrates a commitment to safeguarding minors and upholding the law. As the community rallies behind these efforts, it becomes increasingly clear that compliance and vigilance are non-negotiable for businesses operating in sensitive areas of trade.