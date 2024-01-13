en English
Fashion

Elizabeth Hurley Stuns in Swimwear, Maintains Close Ties with Former Husband

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 13, 2024 at 2:59 pm EST | Updated: Jan 13, 2024 at 3:40 pm EST
At 58, Elizabeth Hurley continues to turn heads, this time with a dazzling Instagram photo that showcases her in a turquoise bikini top from her own swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach. The actress and model posed in a sequinned aquamarine top, embellished with silver beads, igniting a wave of admiration among her 2.8 million followers. Beyond her thriving swimwear brand, Hurley’s personal life, especially her relationship with her ex-husband and son, remains a captivating narrative thread.

Elizabeth Hurley: The Evergreen Icon

The former model has always been celebrated for her age-defying beauty, and her recent Instagram post further solidifies this status. Hurley was seen donning a aquamarine bikini top with dazzling silver beaded embellishments, a piece from her own brand. The bikini, which is listed for $196, is a testament to Hurley’s versatile fashion sense, demonstrated by her equally stunning appearance on Swiss ski slopes earlier. Her dedication to health and fitness, including regular outdoor activities, Pilates, yoga, and a nutritious diet, are key contributors to her enduring radiance.

Elizabeth Hurley Beach: A Brand of Elegance

The swimwear line launched by Hurley, offers a glamorous collection that mirrors her personal style. The brand has consistently received positive attention, with Hurley herself serving as its best advertisement. The crystal blue bikini featured on Instagram is indicative of the brand’s sophisticated aesthetics, effectively blending luxury and comfort.

Harmonious Past, Present, and Future

As captivating as her professional life is, Hurley’s personal relationships also draw public interest. Despite her 2011 divorce from Arun Nayar, Hurley maintains a close bond with her ex-husband. They recently celebrated New Year’s Eve together and were last seen at their son Damian’s drama school graduation. In fact, Nayar, despite not being Damian’s biological father, is considered a good paternal figure in Damian’s life. His biological father, Steve Bing, had a complex history with Hurley that included a paternity dispute and had reportedly disinherited his children. Bing, who reconnected with Damian shortly before his death in 2020, was a millionaire businessman who tragically died by suicide.

Fashion United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

