Fashion

Elevating Personal Style: Insights for the New Year

author
By: María Alejandra Trujillo
Published: January 3, 2024 at 8:07 pm EST
Elevating Personal Style: Insights for the New Year

As the curtain lifts on a fresh new year, many individuals find themselves echoing a shared resolution—to elevate their personal style. In the realm of fashion, terms like ‘drape’ and ‘Super 100s’ can appear to be formidable hurdles for sartorial novices. However, a legion of well-dressed individuals and experts stand ready to demystify the process, underscoring the significance of dressing well, not just for the aesthetic appeal but for the ripple of internal confidence it fosters.

Transformative Power of Dressing Well

Tom Chamberlin, the voice behind The Rake magazine, perceives dressing well as a transformative experience. He nudges beginners towards drawing inspiration from timeless film icons like James Bond. Chamberlin believes that such sartorial choices can ignite a metamorphosis, impacting not only the perception of oneself but also the perception of others.

Developing Style: A Journey

Derek Guy, a seasoned style writer, frames developing style as a five-year voyage filled with exploration and learning. He accentuates the importance of forming an emotional bond with one’s clothes, suggesting that the path to style isn’t merely about donning the right apparel—it’s about building a relationship with it.

Investing in Timeless Garments

Kirby Allison, a YouTube personality known for his style insights, advocates for investing in high-quality, enduring garments over fleeting trends. Nicholas Foulkes, a seasoned journalist, echoes this sentiment, advising that buying the best one can afford, even if it means commencing with vintage or inherited pieces, can set the stage for a timeless wardrobe.

Trends in Men’s Fashion

G. Bruce Boyer of Town and Country observes a shift in men’s fashion away from ultra-slim fits towards more comfortable silhouettes. Boyer also highlights the adaptability of formal pieces in casual outfits, suggesting a move towards versatility and comfort. The overarching message is to lay a foundation with items that promise longevity and to foster relationships with local or spirit-local shops where knowledgeable sales associates can assist in curating a sustainable and uniquely personal wardrobe.

Fashion United Kingdom United States
author

María Alejandra Trujillo

María Alejandra Trujillo stands as BNN's distinguished International Correspondent based in Colombia, boasting an illustrious 24-year journey in the realm of journalism. Her tenure at RCR is a testament to her unparalleled communication skills, spanning writing, in-depth research, adept production, and dynamic reporting. Having spearheaded news and opinion segments across both radio and TV, María possesses a profound understanding of topics such as armed confrontations, global affairs, diplomacy, and the media landscape. Holding a Master's from Universidad Complutense in Madrid focusing on Communication and Armed Conflicts, María's prowess is further accentuated by her trilingual capabilities in Spanish, English, and German.

Fashion

