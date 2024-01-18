en English
Electricals Retailer Reports Sales Dip, Expects Annual Profits to Beat Forecasts

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 18, 2024 at 4:43 am EST | Updated: Jan 18, 2024 at 4:22 pm EST
In a surprising twist of consumer behavior, a leading electricals retailer has reported a 3% drop in sales over the ten weeks leading up to January 6, compared to the same time frame the previous year. This decline comes despite the period being traditionally recognized as a peak trading time, encompassing both Black Friday and the holiday season.

Anticipated Profits and Sales Patterns

Despite the dip in sales, the retailer remains optimistic about its financial outlook, forecasting an annual profit that exceeds prior predictions. The company expects its adjusted pre-tax profits to fall within the range of £105 million to £115 million. Alex Baldock, the CEO, noted a significant shift in the types of products selling well. While mobile phone sales remained strong, there was a noticeable decrease in the sales of TVs and computers.

Baldock attributes this shift in consumer purchasing behavior to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis in the UK. With finances under strain, UK consumers are more cautious about spending on big-ticket items. An emerging trend sees many opting to repair existing gadgets rather than splashing out on new ones, a factor that has provided a boost to the retailer’s servicing division.

Rise in Credit Adoption and Bundle Popularity

Further illustrating the impact of the financial squeeze on consumer behavior, the retailer reported a record high in credit adoption. Over 2.2 million customers have resorted to flexible credit options such as monthly installments or interest-free ‘buy now, pay later’ plans. Concurrently, the company has witnessed a surge in the popularity of product bundles.

Despite demonstrating resilience in challenging market conditions, Baldock expressed concern over potential future disruptions. The company is closely monitoring the potential shipping disruptions resulting from Red Sea attacks.

Business Economy United Kingdom
author

Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

