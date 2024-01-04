en English
United Kingdom

Electric Vehicle Registrations Surge in the UK Amid Government Initiatives

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 7:23 pm EST
Electric Vehicle Registrations Surge in the UK Amid Government Initiatives

In a significant development, the United Kingdom has witnessed a substantial increase in the registration of electric vehicles (EVs). As per the latest figures, more than 967,000 EVs were licensed by the end of November, a significant leap from 674,000 at the end of 2022. This data was revealed by the RAC Foundation, which analyzed figures from green consultancy New AutoMotive.

Electric Vehicles: A Growing Trend but Challenges Abound

Steve Gooding, the director of the RAC Foundation, acknowledged that reaching one million EVs is a significant milestone. However, he noted that EVs still represent about 3% of all cars on UK roads. Gooding highlighted the challenge of persuading consumers to purchase EVs, particularly when the cost of living is high and the recent decrease in fuel prices makes petrol and diesel cars more appealing in terms of running costs.

Government Initiatives to Boost EV Adoption

The UK government has introduced a zero-emission vehicles mandate requiring car manufacturers to sell a minimum percentage of EVs each year. The mandate starts at 22% in 2023, with the target incrementally reaching 100% by 2035. Manufacturers who fail to meet these requirements will face a government fine of £15,000 per non-compliant vehicle sold. To accelerate the transition to a more sustainable transportation system, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak postponed the ban on new petrol and diesel vehicles from 2030 to 2035.

A Department for Transport spokesperson expressed optimism about the growing number of EVs. As part of its commitment to this transition, the government has invested over £2 billion to support the transition to electric vehicles.

Moving Towards a Greener Future

Despite the current challenges, the rise in EV registrations in the UK is a promising sign of progress towards a greener future. The government’s initiatives are aimed at increasing EV adoption and reducing carbon emissions, aligning with global efforts to combat climate change. While the journey towards widespread EV adoption is fraught with challenges, the continued rise in EV registrations indicates a growing acceptance of these vehicles among the UK public.

United Kingdom
