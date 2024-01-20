Electric Vehicle Mandate: A Boon or Bane for UK Manufacturing?

At the heart of the United Kingdom's economic policy lies Chancellor Jeremy Hunt's staunch belief in the principles of the free market. This policy is reflected in the government's support for electric vehicles (EVs) through mandates and foreign subsidies. However, this approach has stirred up a storm of controversy, with critics pointing out the negative effects it has had on local manufacturing.
Trading Manufacturing Jobs for Green Cars
The UK government has set forth a mandate stating that 22% of all new cars sold in 2024 must be electric. This has resulted in more affordable green cars for consumers, largely due to Chinese subsidies. However, this strategy has led to manufacturing jobs and expertise being outsourced to China. The closure of Tata Steel's Port Talbot blast furnaces in South Wales serves as a stark example of the detrimental impact of this policy, with the loss of thousands of jobs and the UK becoming increasingly dependent on steel imports. This shift also increases global emissions due to transportation.
Missing the Green Steel Opportunity
The government has faced criticism for its failure to embrace a more proactive approach towards transitioning to green steel production. Critics argue that such a strategy would be more beneficial than the current plan to pay Tata to lay off workers. Britain's manufacturing sector, despite being the world's eighth-largest, is being undermined by a focus on financial services, leading to wage stagnation and increased inequality.
Electoral Strategy or Equitable Growth?
The government's proposed tax cuts have been viewed with suspicion. Critics suggest that these cuts are more of an electoral strategy than a policy for equitable growth. The call for an activist state with a smart industrial strategy to navigate the challenges of globalization, including the risks of protectionism and the need to balance trade deficits, grows louder.
The reliance on market forces alone to shape the country's economic future is increasingly being questioned. At a time when the world is grappling with the impacts of globalization, the UK government's approach to this mandate and the broader implications for its manufacturing sector will be watched closely.