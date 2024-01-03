en English
Elderly Veteran Carried Downstairs Due to Broken Lift: A Tale of Resilience

By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 3, 2024 at 11:31 pm EST
Elderly Veteran Carried Downstairs Due to Broken Lift: A Tale of Resilience

In the twilight of his eventful life, Frank Proctor, a 102-year-old World War Two veteran found himself in unfortunate circumstances. This recipient of the Burma Star experienced significant inconvenience when the lift at his retirement building, Linden Court in West End, Southampton, broke down. Left stranded during the festive Christmas period, Frank’s predicament was further exacerbated on New Year’s Day, his birthday, when his family had to physically carry him down two flights of stairs in his wheelchair to celebrate the occasion.

The Family’s Frustration and Risk

Tom Proctor, Frank’s son, expressed the family’s frustration. He emphasized the risk involved in carrying his father down the stairs and the disruption to their plans. The situation was not only challenging for the Proctor family but also posed a risk to Frank’s health and wellbeing. It highlighted the pressing need for essential amenities in retirement buildings to be maintained in a timely and efficient manner.

The Wider Impact on Residents

The malfunctioning lift didn’t only affect Frank Proctor. Other residents of Linden Court, including 59-year-old John Hammett, were left feeling trapped and unsafe. Hammett, who lost a leg due to diabetes, suffered a fall on the stairs because of the broken lift. The collective plight of the residents underscores the importance of adequate facilities and prompt maintenance in housing for the elderly and disabled.

Response from the Housing Association

Saxon Weald Homes, the housing association responsible for Linden Court, acknowledged the issue in a letter to the residents on December 22nd. The letter stated that repair efforts before Christmas had been unsuccessful and that fixing the lift would be a priority in the New Year. However, the delay in restoration of this crucial service during the holiday season left residents like Frank and John in a difficult and vulnerable situation.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Frank Proctor celebrated his birthday surrounded by family members. His story, though tinged with hardship, is a testament to the resilience of the human spirit and the enduring bonds of family.

United Kingdom
BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

