Automotive

Elderly Driver Tony Wardle Caught in Costly Fine Fiasco Due to Council Address Mix-Up

By: Geeta Pillai
Published: January 7, 2024 at 12:19 am EST
Elderly Driver Tony Wardle Caught in Costly Fine Fiasco Due to Council Address Mix-Up

In an unfortunate turn of events, a miscommunication error is costing Tony Wardle, an 84-year-old driver, a fortune. The elderly man finds himself caught up in a financial whirlwind, having been penalized for unintentionally entering Bristol’s Clean Air Zone (CAZ) in his 2014 diesel car. The oversight, repeated twice a week over six months, has resulted in approximately 30 fines, collectively amounting to a crippling sum.

Address Mix-Up Compounds Problems

Mr. Wardle, who recently relocated from Chepstow to Taunton, updated his address with the DVLA. However, due to an administrative lapse, the council’s records were not updated accordingly. This led to all charge notices being sent to his former residence, leaving him oblivious to his infractions and the accumulating fines. It was only when he received a bundle of letters, including original fine notices and court documents, that he became aware of the gravity of his situation.

The Financial Burden of Unpaid Fines

So far, the fines have cost Mr. Wardle over £1,500, with several thousand more pending in court. As the unresolved fines continue to pile up, he fears the impact on his life savings. The situation took a distressing turn when a bailiff visited his residence, demanding £1,000 under the threat of seizing his possessions. His attempts to navigate the bureaucratic maze and appeal for special dispensation have been met with silence from the council.

An Appeal for Intervention

In his desperate attempts for resolution, Mr. Wardle reached out to Bristol City Council multiple times, hoping to explain his predicament and plead for leniency. Sadly, his letters and phone calls have yet to receive a response. Adding to his woes, the charge notices continue to be sent to his old address, exacerbating his feelings of frustration and helplessness. In light of Mr. Wardle’s predicament, Bristol Live has reached out to Bristol City Council for comment, and a response is currently awaited.

Automotive United Kingdom
author

Geeta Pillai

Geeta Pillai is a renowned international correspondent with a keen focus on global economics and politics. Drawing from a diverse experience across news agencies, print, and digital platforms, Geeta excels in delivering astute and comprehensive reports. With her finger always on the pulse of global shifts, she provides a fresh and discerning take on the world's unfolding events.

