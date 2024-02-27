Elderly Couple Injured in Two-Vehicle Collision on Hyde Road, Gorton Spurs Major Road Closure

A significant collision on Hyde Road in Gorton, near Debdale Park, has escalated into a major emergency operation, disrupting traffic and drawing extensive emergency services to the scene. The incident, involving two vehicles and resulting in injuries to an elderly couple, occurred in the evening, prompting the closure of a key thoroughfare and an immediate response from police, paramedics, and fire crews.

Advertisment

Emergency Response and Road Closure

Following the collision, the Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service was among the first to arrive, confirming their attendance shortly after 3pm. The road was closed at the junction with Debdale Lane, affecting the flow of traffic in both directions and leading to bus diversions. Commuters were advised to avoid the area as the scene remained active well into the evening, with emergency services working diligently to manage the situation.

Impact on Traffic and Public Transport

Advertisment

The closure of Hyde Road, a critical artery in Gorton, has resulted in significant traffic delays and congestion extending to A6010 Pottery Lane. In response, bus routes 201, 202, and 205 have been diverted, impacting public transport users. Motorists are facing long delays, and the local authorities have issued advisories urging people to seek alternative routes, underscoring the extensive impact of the accident on the community's daily commute.

Community and Safety Concerns

The collision has raised concerns about road safety in the area, particularly for vulnerable road users like the elderly couple involved in the incident. As the investigation into the cause of the accident continues, there is a growing dialogue within the community about measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The road remains closed, and the authorities are working to reopen it as soon as it is safe to do so, with the wellbeing of residents and commuters as a priority.

The incident on Hyde Road serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety and the potential consequences of accidents. As the community comes together in support of the injured and the emergency services continue their efforts, the focus turns to recovery and preventing future incidents. The implications of this event will likely lead to discussions on improving road safety measures and infrastructure in Gorton and beyond.