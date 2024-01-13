en English
Human Rights

Palestinian Scot Decries UK Resettlement Policies, Cites Family Separation Frustration

author
By: Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed
Published: January 12, 2024 at 7:01 pm EST | Updated: Jan 12, 2024 at 8:54 pm EST
In the heart of Scotland, a Palestinian woman, El Nakla, grapples with deep-seated frustration and a palpable sense of inequality instigated by her country’s resettlement policies. She feels alienated, like a ‘second-class citizen’ in her own home, unable to extend an invitation to her brother currently confined to the war-torn territories of Gaza. Watching Ukrainian families find a warm welcome next door, El Nakla is disheartened by the stark contrast in treatment meted out to her own kin. In the midst of numerous stories of displacement and conflict, El Nakla’s narrative exposes the harsh reality of the Palestinian issue.

While the world celebrates, El Nakla laments the glaring lack of media attention on the conflict in Gaza, especially during the festive season. As the UK approaches a crucial election year, she urges voters to critically examine the political parties’ positions on Gaza. The UK government’s stance on the Palestinian issue, she believes, mirrors the US foreign policy, a point of contention that she does not hesitate to criticize. Adding to her confusion is the silence of the Labour Party on the call for a ceasefire in Gaza.

El Nakla: An Advocate Amidst Despair

Despite the psychological burden and mounting despair, El Nakla uses her platform to advocate for her family’s safety and the cessation of violence in Gaza. Her brother, an emergency room doctor in Gaza, battles dire circumstances daily, facing the grim realities of a war-torn region. El Nakla, despite the distance, finds solace in a line from the Qur’an, sharing it with her brother as a beacon of hope amidst chaos.

Underpinning El Nakla’s personal narrative is a broader discussion about the silence of industry leaders in the face of ongoing human rights violations and alleged war crimes committed in Gaza. Starvation, violence, and destruction run rampant in Gaza, yet there is a conspicuous lack of response from industry leaders, despite international condemnation of Israel’s actions. The Israeli occupation and expansionist mentality, which blatantly ignore human rights and international law, have led to the catastrophic situation in Gaza, further condemned as potential war crimes amounting to genocide.

Human Rights Policy United Kingdom
author

Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Hailing from Nigeria, Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed stands as a distinguished political scientist and a seasoned journalist for BNN Nigeria. Backed by robust academic credentials and a vast journalistic journey, he offers razor-sharp analysis and in-depth insights into global occurrences. Nasiru's profound expertise enriches the newsroom, ensuring a nuanced understanding of the complex tapestry of international affairs.

