EHRC Urges UK and Welsh Governments to Enhance Measures Against Violence Towards Women and Girls

Today, the Equality and Human Rights Commission (EHRC) issued a critical analysis on the UK and Welsh Governments' adherence to the Istanbul Convention, spotlighting the ongoing struggle against violence towards women and girls (VAWG). The convention mandates comprehensive actions including prevention, prosecution, and protection of survivors, with the report applauding the set ambitious goals yet pointing out significant areas needing urgent attention.

Report Analysis and Recommendations

The EHRC's findings reveal a mixed picture of progress and setbacks. While it commends the introduction of laws like the Online Safety Act to address new forms of violence such as cyberflashing, it strongly criticizes the slow pace in achieving tangible improvements for the safety of women and girls. The watchdog specifically calls for the UK Government to tackle the concerning issue of violence perpetrated by police officers, suggesting that those under investigation for related crimes should have their warrant cards removed and that VAWG convictions be deemed gross misconduct.

Addressing Migrant Women's Vulnerability

Another significant concern raised by the EHRC is the inadequate protection for migrant women who are victims of violence. The report urges the UK Government to reconsider its stance on Article 59 of the Istanbul Convention. The current reservation hinders migrant women's access to independent residency rights following relationship breakdowns related to domestic abuse, leaving a vulnerable group without necessary protections.

Challenges Ahead

Despite the ambitious targets set by both governments, the report underscores a gap between policy intentions and real-world impacts on women and girls' safety. Recommendations from the EHRC, including addressing police-perpetrated violence and enhancing protections for migrant women, highlight the critical areas where immediate action is required. The call for statutory changes and policy revisions presents a roadmap for both the UK and Welsh Governments to strengthen their commitment to combating violence against women and girls.

As the EHRC report casts a spotlight on the pressing need for improvements, it serves as a reminder of the distance still to be traveled in the fight against violence towards women and girls. With detailed suggestions for both immediate and long-term actions, this analysis not only critiques but also offers a path forward, emphasizing the importance of transforming policy goals into effective protections and support for all women and girls across England and Wales.