United Kingdom

EHA and ACT Pioneer a Rural Housing Initiative in Cumbria

By: Justice Nwafor
Published: January 13, 2024 at 1:08 am EST
EHA and ACT Pioneer a Rural Housing Initiative in Cumbria

In a concerted effort to augment the availability of affordable housing in rural England, Eden Housing Association (EHA) and ACTion with Communities in Cumbria (ACT) have unveiled a ground-breaking initiative named the Rural Housing Enabling Service. This pioneering project, facilitated by Action with Communities in Rural England (ACRE), is set to transform the housing scenario in Cumbria’s small rural communities.

Unlocking Windfall Sites for Development

Funded by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (DEFRA), the project is designed to tackle the acute shortage of affordable rural homes. One innovative approach involves identifying and developing small ‘windfall’ sites, typically overlooked in housing development plans. By strategically exploiting these untapped resources, the initiative aims to increase the housing stock in these rural communities.

Combating Rural Depopulation and Housing Scarcity

Another significant issue the initiative seeks to address is rural depopulation. By ensuring that local services remain sustainable, the project intends to reverse the trend of dwindling rural populations. A further challenge that amplifies the housing crisis in Cumbria is the high prevalence of holiday accommodations and second homes. This trend has significantly escalated the scarcity of affordable homes available for local residents.

A Fifteen-Month Collaboration: EHA and ACT

Over the next fifteen months, EHA and ACT will work in synergy to establish the service and demonstrate its potential impact. Chris Fawcett, EHA’s Chief Executive, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership. He believes that collaborating with ACT would bolster efforts to increase the number of community-led affordable homes in rural areas of Cumbria.

United Kingdom
Justice Nwafor

Justice Nwarfor stands at the forefront of international journalism, with a specific focus on pressing environmental, climate, and health issues in West Africa. Renowned for spotlighting stories that often go unnoticed, Justice utilizes data-driven methodologies in his reports and is currently harnessing Python programming to elevate his investigative capabilities. Prior to his tenure at BNN, Justice spearheaded coverage at the Nigerian Tribune. His deep-rooted expeditions to far-flung communities have equipped him with a unique perspective, allowing him to echo the narratives of those often overshadowed in mainstream news. Justice's dedicated coverage not only shines a light on the struggles of indigenous populations contending with environmental challenges, but he also fearlessly uncovers the stark truths of criminal networks, illicit logging, and the devastating aftermath of unchecked mining activities.

United Kingdom

