EFS Global Expands Operations with Largest Acquisition to Date

In a strategic move, Burnley-based logistics company, EFS Global, has significantly bolstered its operations with its largest acquisition to date. The deal sees the company absorb a group of Yorkshire-based companies, namely YDL, Leeds Parcel Company, and Pass the Parcel. This acquisition adds over £30 million to EFS Global’s group turnover and expands its operational reach.

Expanding Footprint and Portfolio

The acquired companies, operating across five sites in North and West Yorkshire, are experts in pallet and parcel distribution. This addition brings the total number of companies EFS Global has bought since 2015 to 26 and increases its premises to 40 across England and Scotland.

Maintaining ‘Business as Usual’

The strategy post-acquisition is to maintain a ‘business as usual’ approach, building on the existing accomplishments of the acquired companies and leveraging the experience of their senior management teams. The daily operations will continue to be managed by the current leadership teams, with oversight from EFS Global’s director, Jordan Kellett.

Strategic Coverage and Experienced Personnel

Kellett expressed enthusiasm for the acquisition, emphasizing the strategic coverage it provides in key areas of the country and the experienced personnel joining the team. The corporate team at Davis Blank Furniss, led by Sonio Singh with support from Lauren Sever and Hannah Kay, provided legal advisory services for the transaction. Singh noted that the acquisition positions EFS Global for continued growth in a competitive market and expands their UK reach.