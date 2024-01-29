EE Tops UK Mobile Network Rankings for 21st Time: RootMetrics Report

In the fiercely contested UK mobile network arena, EE has emerged as the undisputed champion for the 21st consecutive time, according to the most recent RootMetrics report. This triumph is based on over 600,000 tests conducted in the second half of 2023. EE's victory spanned across all major nationwide categories, including England, Northern Ireland, Scotland, and Wales.

EE's Dominance in Speed and Reliability

EE outperformed its competitors by nearly double in terms of median download speeds. The network was lauded for its reliability and its outstanding 5G availability and performance. This combination of speed and dependability fortifies EE's standing as the leading mobile network in the UK.

Three's Impressive Leap in 5G

Three, however, made significant strides, especially in the sphere of 5G. It managed to overtake EE, securing the title of Best 5G provider. This accomplishment signifies an important step forward for the network, highlighting its commitment to 5G innovation and quality.

Virgin Media O2 and Vodafone: Advancements and Improvements

Virgin Media O2 showcased progress in major cities, delivering faster download speeds and expanded 5G coverage. The network also demonstrated robust text performance. Vodafone, on the other hand, exhibited improved 5G results. It became the only operator with median 5G download speeds exceeding 100 Mbps in all tested cities, a significant achievement for the company.

5G Availability: Growth and Future Prospects

Despite EE's dominance, the report indicates that 5G availability is on the rise for all operators. The current figures stand at EE with 52.3%, Virgin Media O2 with 54.5%, Three with 57.6%, and Vodafone with 41.9%. This surge in 5G availability is a testament to the operators' continuous efforts to enhance their 5G networks, especially after securing new mid-band spectrum. This advancement promises more consistent and faster experiences nationwide, paving the way for a future where 5G becomes the norm rather than the exception.

As the UK continues to evolve digitally, the role of these mobile networks becomes even more crucial. The competitive landscape set by EE, Three, Virgin Media O2, and Vodafone fuels their drive to innovate and provide the best possible services to their customers. It's these ongoing efforts that ensure the UK remains at the forefront of mobile technology.