en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Law

Edwin Afriyie Wins Appeal Rights in Case Against City of London Police Over Taser Use

author
By: Hadeel Hashem
Published: January 1, 2024 at 2:46 pm EST | Updated: Jan 1, 2024 at 3:36 pm EST
Edwin Afriyie Wins Appeal Rights in Case Against City of London Police Over Taser Use

Edwin Afriyie, a black youth worker, has been granted permission to appeal in a case against the City of London police, concerning an incident in 2018 where he was shot with a stun gun during a traffic stop. Despite claims by officers that Afriyie had assumed a ‘fighting stance’, body-worn camera footage contradicted their statements and showed Afriyie standing with his arms folded.

Controversial Taser Use

The use of the stun gun, which resulted in Afriyie being knocked backwards, sustaining a minor injury, is now under scrutiny. A high court judge had previously ruled in favor of the police, stating that they believed the use of the stun gun was necessary as Afriyie appeared ‘very agitated’. However, the footage from the incident paints a different picture, challenging this ruling.

Appeal Granted by Lord Justice

Lord Justice William Davis has now allowed an appeal, indicating that the previous judgement might be in error. The appeal is set to challenge the lawfulness of the Taser use and the adherence to its operational guidance.

Case to Challenge Police Actions

Afriyie, who was initially accused of speeding and later charged with failure to provide a sample for analysis–a charge that was subsequently dropped when body-camera footage was requested–has expressed that the appeal represents a stride towards justice for himself and others who feel targeted by the police. His solicitor hopes the case will encourage police forces to reconsider their Taser use, especially against marginalised communities. The City of London police have acknowledged the granted appeal but have refrained from further comment.

0
Law United Kingdom
author

Hadeel Hashem

Hadeel Hashem is an internationally acclaimed journalist recognized for her profound dedication to climate change and environmental reporting. With nearly a decade of experience under her belt, she has solidified her position as a trusted and respected figure in the world of journalism. Originating from Egypt, Hadeel has enriched the media landscapes of both Egypt and Saudi Arabia with her contributions since 2013, culminating in her recent role as Editor at MSN Arabia. Throughout her illustrious career, Hadeel has garnered several esteemed awards, a testament to her unparalleled expertise and unwavering dedication to factual reporting.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Nashville Man Charged with Multiple Counts of Rape During Christmas Week

By Israel Ojoko

Israeli Supreme Court Quashes Controversial Law in Landmark Ruling

By Shivani Chauhan

Public Order Questioned as Street Sign Theft Goes Unchecked

By Salman Khan

Early Morning Collision in St Michael, Barbados: Details Awaited

By Mahnoor Jehangir

Global Crackdown on Narcotics Trade Seizes Drugs Worth Over $10 Millio ...
@Crime · 1 hour
Global Crackdown on Narcotics Trade Seizes Drugs Worth Over $10 Millio ...
heart comment 0
Israel’s Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary’s Power

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel's Supreme Court Overturns Law Diminishing Judiciary's Power
Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law

By Shivani Chauhan

Israel Supreme Court Strikes Down Controversial Judicial Overhaul Law
Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu’s Judicial Overhaul

By Shivani Chauhan

Israeli Supreme Court Invalidates Key Law in Netanyahu's Judicial Overhaul
Suspects Identified in Brutal Puntland Police Killings: A Step Towards Justice

By Nasiru Eneji Abdulrasheed

Suspects Identified in Brutal Puntland Police Killings: A Step Towards Justice
Latest Headlines
World News
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024
18 seconds
South Africa Welcomes Over 400 New Year's Babies in First Hours of 2024
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
23 seconds
Ireland Extends Free Contraception Program to Women Aged 31
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
2 mins
New Laws of 2024: A Glimpse into America's Changing Landscape
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
2 mins
Felix Tshisekedi Wins Second Term: Implications for the Democratic Republic of Congo
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
2 mins
Kensington's Crisis: The Rise of 'Tranq' and the Dangerous Trend of Hitters
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
3 mins
Aishath Nahula Rises in Maldivian Politics: Announces Candidacy for South Hulhumale' Seat
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
3 mins
Blue Zone Project: An Ambitious Health Initiative in Bataan, Philippines
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
13 mins
Nigeria's Fiscal Reforms: President Tinubu Signs Supplementary Budget, Securitizes 'Ways and Means'
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
14 mins
Nigeria's APC Needs N100 Billion Annual Budget, Says Former Vice Chairman
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
22 mins
Global Leaders Echo 'Peace and Unity' in New Year's Messages
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
34 mins
2024 Dawns Amidst Fireworks and Conflict: A World at Joy and War
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
56 mins
Defying Time: A Day Aboard the International Space Station
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
58 mins
Welcoming 2024: Global New Year Celebrations Amidst Geopolitical Realities and Security Concerns
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
2 hours
A Harmonious Blend of Joy and Concern: New Year Celebrations Around the World
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
2 hours
Pope Francis Calls for Peace and Reflects on Mary's Motherhood in First Angelus of 2024
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
2 hours
Teenage Athlete Luke Littler Shines in World Championship 2024
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
2 hours
CGTN News: A Chinese Lens on Global Affairs
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History
2 hours
Queen Margrethe II's Abdication: A Look at Notable Abdications in Recent History

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app