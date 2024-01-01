Edwin Afriyie Wins Appeal Rights in Case Against City of London Police Over Taser Use

Edwin Afriyie, a black youth worker, has been granted permission to appeal in a case against the City of London police, concerning an incident in 2018 where he was shot with a stun gun during a traffic stop. Despite claims by officers that Afriyie had assumed a ‘fighting stance’, body-worn camera footage contradicted their statements and showed Afriyie standing with his arms folded.

Controversial Taser Use

The use of the stun gun, which resulted in Afriyie being knocked backwards, sustaining a minor injury, is now under scrutiny. A high court judge had previously ruled in favor of the police, stating that they believed the use of the stun gun was necessary as Afriyie appeared ‘very agitated’. However, the footage from the incident paints a different picture, challenging this ruling.

Appeal Granted by Lord Justice

Lord Justice William Davis has now allowed an appeal, indicating that the previous judgement might be in error. The appeal is set to challenge the lawfulness of the Taser use and the adherence to its operational guidance.

Case to Challenge Police Actions

Afriyie, who was initially accused of speeding and later charged with failure to provide a sample for analysis–a charge that was subsequently dropped when body-camera footage was requested–has expressed that the appeal represents a stride towards justice for himself and others who feel targeted by the police. His solicitor hopes the case will encourage police forces to reconsider their Taser use, especially against marginalised communities. The City of London police have acknowledged the granted appeal but have refrained from further comment.