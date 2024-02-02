Education Contribution for New Homes in Cockerham Sparks Controversy

There has been a recent controversy surrounding the redistribution of a proposed £49,000 education contribution associated with a new housing development north of Rectory Gardens in Cockerham. The funds, approved in the spring of 2023, were originally intended for Ripley St Thomas CE Academy. However, the education department of the Lancashire County Council proposed that the funds be redirected to schools outside the immediate area, such as Garstang Community High School or Central Lancaster High School.

Concerns over the Diversion of Funds

During a meeting of the Lancaster City Council planning committee, members expressed their frustration over the lack of detailed information provided by the county about the use of the funds. The main concern is that the contributions should be used near the development site. However, the nebulous nature of the proposal has left the planning officers struggling to identify local projects that would fit within the required geographical constraints.

Challenges in Local School Expansion

A major hurdle in this situation is the fact that the nearest school, Ripley St Thomas, cannot be expanded. This has led to confusion and disappointment among the councillors, as the contribution was meant to ensure local school capacity for the children from the new homes. The committee chair expressed regret that the developer might not have to pay the £49,000, although they acknowledged that there is space at Central Lancaster High School.

Recommendation to Remove the Education Contribution Requirement

Faced with these challenges, the committee eventually recommended accepting the new suggestion to remove the education contribution requirement. This decision resonates deeply with their concerns about not being able to use the funds within the district. It also highlights the need for more transparency and creativity in the handling of such funds in the future.