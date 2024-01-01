Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Princess Beatrice Ring in the New Year with Royal Fans

As the clock struck midnight, heralding the advent of 2024, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, the Anglo-Italian aristocrat and husband of Princess Beatrice, took to Instagram to share candid moments of the couple’s New Year celebrations. The black and white photographs captured the royal couple in a tender embrace, their smiles illuminating the dance floor.

Love Story of a Princess and an Aristocrat

Edoardo’s post not only offered a glimpse into the couple’s private celebration but also echoed their journey together since their first meeting in September 2018. Their whirlwind romance led to their wedding in July 2020, marking the beginning of a new chapter in the royal family’s story. Edoardo, who has carved a niche for himself in property development, also has a son, Christopher – affectionately known as Wolfie, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

A Hopeful Message for the New Year

Alongside the captivating photographs, Edoardo posted an uplifting message for the new year. His words encouraged people to embrace the promise of the upcoming 365 days, a sentiment that resonated with royal fans and followers alike. His affectionate tribute to Princess Beatrice was reminiscent of his previous public displays of fondness, such as during the Vogue World gala.

Royal New Year Celebrations Amidst Change

While the intimate celebration showcased the couple’s bond, the post also shed light on the royal family’s New Year traditions after the passing of Queen Elizabeth II. Edoardo and Princess Beatrice, along with Princess Eugenie, were seen attending the Christmas Day service at St Mary Magdalene Church in Sandringham. The family, including Sarah Ferguson and Prince Andrew, gathered together, a significant change from previous years when Ferguson was barred from the family’s Christmas celebrations by the late Duke of Edinburgh.