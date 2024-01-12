en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Business

Ediston Property Investment Co PLC: Delisted & Entering Volitary Liquidation

author
By: BNN Correspondents
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:39 am EST
Ediston Property Investment Co PLC: Delisted & Entering Volitary Liquidation

It’s official: Ediston Property Investment Co PLC, the London-based real estate investment trust focusing on UK commercial property, has been delisted from the London Stock Exchange. The delisting occurred immediately after a shareholder vote that transpired on Thursday. The vote was to pass a special resolution, thereby initiating the process of members’ voluntary liquidation for the company.

The Liquidators

Consequent to this resolution, Derek Hyslop and Richard Barker, both from the reputable accounting firm Ernst & Young LLP, have been appointed as the joint liquidators for Ediston Property Investment Co. Their roles will involve winding up the company’s operations and overseeing the distribution of its assets to its shareholders.

Voluntary Liquidation: An Explanation

For the uninitiated, the process of voluntary liquidation represents a strategic decision to close down a company. The motive can vary: it could stem from an inability to pay debts, a lack of profitability, or a conscious choice to discontinue operations. The decision is voluntary in the sense that it’s initiated by the company’s members or shareholders, and not imposed by creditors or brought about by a court order. As a consequence of entering into voluntary liquidation, the company ceases to carry on its business, except so far as may be required for the beneficial winding up of such.

Awaiting Further Details

The specific reasons for the liquidation of Ediston Property Investment Co and the future plans for the company’s property portfolio have not been disclosed in this initial announcement. The current stock price stands at 68.80 pence, reflecting a 12-month increase of 8.2%. The financial community and stakeholders eagerly await further developments and clarity on the matter.

0
Business United Kingdom
author

BNN Correspondents

Founded by visionary entrepreneur Gurbaksh Chahal, BNN Newsroom has risen to prominence as a powerhouse in the international journalism landscape. With a global news desk that operates in over 200 markets, BNN provides up-to-the-minute breaking news, sophisticated data analysis, and thorough research to keep audiences informed and engaged. Upholding a commitment to integrity and unbiased reporting, BNN proudly operates a conflict-free platform, ensuring that its coverage remains free from external influences and dedicated to the truth.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Business

See more
20 seconds ago
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
In a testament to his enduring legacy, the financial world remembers Byron Wien, a legendary market strategist who passed away at the age of 90 last year. Wien was celebrated for his annual “Ten Surprises” list, a tradition he began in 1986 while at Morgan Stanley and continued at Blackstone Advisory Services with Joe Zidle.
Honoring Byron Wien: Market Predictions and Investor Strategies for 2024
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
3 mins ago
Berenberg Holds Optimistic Stance on Synthomer Despite Challenges
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
3 mins ago
UnitedHealth Group Outperforms Market Predictions with Strong Q4 Results
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
30 seconds ago
£2.1m Investment to Transform the Royal Cornwall Museum
Combating the 'Pink Tax': Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives
1 min ago
Combating the 'Pink Tax': Disparity, Justifications, and Affordable Alternatives
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
2 mins ago
Genius Group Limited Announces Public Offering to Boost Corporate Expansion
Latest Headlines
World News
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
50 seconds
Off the Fence Acquires Distribution Rights for Paralympic Projects
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
1 min
Nigerian Supreme Court Reverses Appeal Court's Decision, Upholds Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf's Election
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
1 min
Kia Motors Continues its Support for Esports, Renews Sponsorship of LEC till 2026
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
2 mins
ANP Withdraws from NA-242, Backs Shehbaz Sharif; MQM-P Clarifies Seat Adjustment Rumors
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
2 mins
APC Chairman Endorses Chapel Construction, Emphasizes Religious Inclusivity
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
3 mins
NHS Confederation CEO Supports Labour's Child Health Action Plan
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
3 mins
Embassies Launch 'Diplomat for a Day' to Empower Young Women
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
4 mins
Linebacker Recruit Josiah Kia Eyes Notre Dame Commitment: A Recruitment Journey
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
4 mins
Heat, Death, and the Human Cost: Texas' Record Heat-Related Fatalities Amid Climate Crisis
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
25 mins
UK Pledges Unprecedented Military Aid to Ukraine Amid Ongoing Conflict
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
31 mins
South Africa Accuses Israel of Genocide in Case Before International Court of Justice
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
3 hours
Ross Dress for Less Settles Lawsuit Over Alleged Workplace Harassment
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
4 hours
Resurrecting Lost Voices: The Journey of Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up'
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
17 hours
Ken Krimstein's 'When I Grow Up': Reviving Lost Voices of Jewish Teens from the 1930s
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
18 hours
Haribo Sets Guinness World Record for Largest Gummy Candy Mosaic
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
18 hours
Cai Qi: The Rising Power in China's Political Landscape
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
20 hours
China's Premier at WEF 2024: A Beacon for Global Economic Recovery
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes
20 hours
Journalist Mohamed Jamal Thalathini Killed in Israeli Airstrikes

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app